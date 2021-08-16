Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford, CT

CVS offering third vaccine shot to immunocompromised

By Zachary Vasile
Hartford Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVS Health is now offering to administer a third shot of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised people. The healthcare and insurance conglomerate, which owns Hartford-based Aetna, is allowing eligible patients to book an appointment for a third shot through its website. The service aligns with a recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that those with “moderately” to “severely” compromised immune systems should receive another shot of mRNA vaccine after their initial two doses, the company said.

www.hartfordbusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Vaccines
Local
Connecticut Health
Hartford, CT
Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cvs Health#Aetna#Cdc#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Moderna
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

CVS Is Getting Rid of This in 90 Percent of Stores

CVS was one of the leaders in the COVID vaccine rollout back in December, when the company worked with long-term care facilities to start vaccinating the most vulnerable people in the U.S. By mid-February, CVS started vaccinating the general public and by April 1, they had doled out 10 million doses across 44 U.S. States. But now, a major change is afoot at CVS's all over the U.S. in regards to the COVID vaccine.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Between Pfizer Doses, You May Be Safer From the Delta Variant

Not everyone receives the same level of protection from their COVID shots, even those who got the same vaccine. Studies have shown that anything from your age to your underlying health conditions could lower your immune response. And with breakthrough infections seemingly occurring more often as the Delta variant spreads through the U.S., vaccinated people are becoming more concerned about how strong their immune response to the vaccine was. Fortunately, new research has found that certain factors may boost your protection after vaccination—even against the Delta variant. Now, a new study out of the U.K. has determined that some Pfizer recipients may be more protected against the Delta variant, depending on how they spaced out their doses.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

The CDC reveals what will happen to you after new COVID vaccine shots

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently revealed what she hopes will happen with the new COVID-19 booster shots. She said on the “Today” show that the CDC is “hopeful” the COVID-19 boosters will “give you a higher level of protection, not just against the delta variant but against a broad range of variants.”
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Worth Risk, CDC Says

Taking the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which has come under scrutiny for possible links to heart and neurological conditions, is worth any potential risks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Dr. Hannah Rosenbaum, a CDC researcher, told the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Thursday that the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Only Works Against the Delta Variant If You Do This, New Study Says

The Delta variant is wreaking havoc throughout the country: Cases are rising in nearly every state, breakthrough infections are being reported more and more, and some areas have already reinforced mask mandates. But while health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), maintain that our vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, new research has already shown that its spread is reducing efficacy—like in one recent study showing that Johnson & Johnson is significantly less effective at preventing symptomatic infection with the variant. Now, new research has found that the Pfizer vaccine will only work against the Delta variant if you do one thing.
Women's Healthcitizensjournal.us

CDC: 1200 Fetal Deaths Due to Vaccine? No Problem

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that they have new data showing that the COVID-19 experimental injections are safe for pregnant women. The CDC admits that this new study of nearly 2,500 pregnant women who received an mRNA COVID-19 injection before 20 weeks of pregnancy had only 13% of them suffer miscarriages, similar to the expected rate of miscarriages in the general population.
IndustryHuron Daily Tribune

Mixing your Johnson & Johnson shot with others might or might not be necessary

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine might be losing its grip on its "one and done" moniker. Because of the delta variant and its intensity, the Johnson & Johnson shot has come into question lately, making those who received it ponder its effectiveness compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. It has left some people to wonder if getting the Pfizer or Moderna shot after receiving Johnson & Johnson is a safe avenue.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Boston

Moderna Says Its Vaccine’s Protection Does Not Wane After Six Months

"We are pleased ... but recognize that the delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant." The powerful protection offered by Moderna’s COVID vaccine does not wane in the first six months after the second dose, according to a statement with few scientific details that the company released Thursday morning in advance of its earnings call.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Over 90,000 J&J recipients went back for unauthorized dose

Over 90,000 people who received the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine returned for one or more additional unauthorized doses, experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday. Fully vaccinated, non-immunocompromised individuals do not need an additional vaccine dose right now, the FDA reiterated Thursday while...
HealthBangor Daily News

If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will you need another shot? Experts say not to worry yet.

A new laboratory study suggests recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine may need a second dose. Experts say: We’re not sure yet. The study, which was posted by bioRxiv on Tuesday, found J&J’s vaccine to be less effective against the delta and lambda variants compared with the original virus. It suggests that a second dose, ideally of Pfizer or Moderna, might help increase protection.
Public HealthFast Company

When will Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine recipients get a booster?

The Biden administration announced on August 18 that Americans will be able to get COVID vaccine booster shots beginning in late September. But that’s just for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Did you get the Johnson & Johnson? You’re still in limbo: The government is still waiting for more data from ongoing trials. But some doctors argue that J&J recipients should have the option to get a second vaccine now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy