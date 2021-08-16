CVS offering third vaccine shot to immunocompromised
CVS Health is now offering to administer a third shot of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised people. The healthcare and insurance conglomerate, which owns Hartford-based Aetna, is allowing eligible patients to book an appointment for a third shot through its website. The service aligns with a recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that those with “moderately” to “severely” compromised immune systems should receive another shot of mRNA vaccine after their initial two doses, the company said.www.hartfordbusiness.com
Comments / 0