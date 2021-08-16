Cancel
Waldoboro, ME

Marion Osier

lcnme.com
 5 days ago

Born in Lancaster, N.H., on April 4, 1934, to Ralph and Evelyn (Holmes) Glidden, Marion died peacefully at her home on Aug. 12, 2021. Marion was the eldest of two daughters. She grew up in Waldoboro on Marble Avenue and graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1952. As a young girl, she spent many summers in Cabot, Vt., making wonderful memories with her paternal grandmother, Grammie Glidden, and her Uncle Harold Ross. Marion loved to share those fond memories with her family.

