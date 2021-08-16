Ty Segall Announces North American Tour 2021/2022

What have been an amazing last couple of years for El Alfa with new heights of success it now comes full circle with his first World Tour. This past week El Alfa announced his first World Tour for 2021 set to start on October 14 in Dallas, Texas and ending in Las Vegas on November 21. El Alfa has worked hard to get to this level from just doing events in the Dominican Republic to now being recognized as a top figure in the Urban Music World holding features with Bad Bunny, Farruko, J Balvin, and many more. The 2 events that will be the highlight of the tour will be New York Madison Square Garden and Miami’s FTX Arena which are set to have many surprise and special guest. Stay connected with LaMezcla.com for more updates on his tour.