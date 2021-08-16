Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Ty Segall Announces North American Tour 2021/2022

JamBase
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter Ty Segall will hit the road for an extensive tour of North America this fall that extends well into 2022. Segall also shared the music video for “Feel Good,” a track featured on his surprise-released Harmonizer album. Ty Segall & Freedom Band begin the tour with a two-night stand...

www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Minneapolis#Music#Celebrities#North American Tour#Ty Segall Freedom Band#Desert Daze
Related
Musickrcu.org

Ty Segall, 'Whisper'

Ty Segall's Southern California homebase is consistently sunny, but Segall revolts against routine. He's been a fearsome garage/punk one-man-band, made an all-acoustic album, and covered Hot Chocolate and Harry Nilsson. For Harmonizer, surprise-released last week, Segall teamed up with producer Cooper Crain of the ambient/electronic band Bitchin Bajas. But ambient music isn't part of Segall's palette... yet. On "Whisper," Segall mangles synthesizers until they sizzle and melt down into guitar-like lava. Combining sludgy stoner metal, electronic textures and sugary-sweet harmonies, Segall basically remakes heavy music into his own funhouse image. At the end, "Whisper" suddenly lurches into a slower gear, heading off in another direction. There's Segall, the restless captain, again searching for something new under the sun, even in the same song.
Musicmetalinjection

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Announces Winter 2022 Tour

Fit For An Autopsy will hit the road with Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs Of The Swarm, and Great American Ghost in January 2022. The tour kicks off on January 5 and runs until February 12. "We're beyond excited to announce our U.S. headliner and our return to playing shows in...
Tempe, AZJamBase

Goose Announces Winter 2022 West Coast Tour

Goose will trek to the West Coast for an eight-date tour in January and February 2022. The quintet’s first headlining run on the Pacific Coast features a number of shows at venues the band hasn’t played before. The tour begins at the Marquee Theater in Tempe, Arizona on January 26....
Seattle, WAhypebeast.com

KAYTRANADA Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

KAYTRANADA is hitting the road this Fall for a headlining tour. The Haitian-Canadian artist will be touring North America for approximately three months, kicking off the 17-night engagement in Seattle on September 4 and appearing in stops like Dallas, Miami, Brooklyn, Atlanta and Vancouver. He’s also set to perform at festivals like Outside Lands in San Francisco and III Points before closing it out in Toronto on December 30. KAYTRANADA’s tour follows the release of his 2019 record BUBBA, which earned him two GRAMMYs for Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Recording for “10%” with Kali Uchis.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Ty Segall Shares Video for “Feel Good” (Featuring His Wife Denée Segall) and Announces Tour Dates

A couple of weeks ago Ty Segall surprise-released a new album, Harmonizer, via Drag City. Now he has shared a video for the album’s “Feel Good” and announced some new tour dates. The song and video both feature Segall’s wife, Denée Segall. Watch the Joshua Erkman-directed video below, followed by the tour dates. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday at 12 p.m.
MusicantiMUSIC

Underoath, Every Time I Die and Spiritbox North American Tour

Underoath will be hitting the road early next year for a headlining North American tour that will feature direct support from Every Time I Die and Spiritbox. The band is launching the tour in support of their forthcoming album, "Voyeurist", which is set to be released on January 14th. The tour will be kicking off on February 18th in Dallas at the Southside Ballroom.
New Orleans, LAJamBase

My Morning Jacket Announces COVID-19 Protocols For 2021 Tour

My Morning Jacket will require all ticketholders to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result secured within 48 hours of the show to attend concerts on their upcoming 2021 tour with a few exceptions. The band laid out the protocols on its website and can be viewed below.
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Yola Announces 2022 ‘Stand For Myself’ U.S. Headlining Tour

Yola has announced a lengthy U.S. leg of headlining tour dates set to run throughout February, March, and April of 2022. The tour comes in support of the genre-blending English artist’s recently released, critically acclaimed sophomore album, Stand For Myself. Stops on the lengthy tour include two nights at Nashville’s...
Dallas, TXlamezcla.com

El Alfa Announces World Tour Set for 2021

What have been an amazing last couple of years for El Alfa with new heights of success it now comes full circle with his first World Tour. This past week El Alfa announced his first World Tour for 2021 set to start on October 14 in Dallas, Texas and ending in Las Vegas on November 21. El Alfa has worked hard to get to this level from just doing events in the Dominican Republic to now being recognized as a top figure in the Urban Music World holding features with Bad Bunny, Farruko, J Balvin, and many more. The 2 events that will be the highlight of the tour will be New York Madison Square Garden and Miami’s FTX Arena which are set to have many surprise and special guest. Stay connected with LaMezcla.com for more updates on his tour.
MusicJamBase

The Infamous Stringdusters Expand Fall Tour 2021

The Infamous Stringdusters added a second leg to their upcoming fall tour. The excursion marks the band’s first full tour since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Scheduled for November, the second leg of the jamgrass quintet’s tour includes support from The Sweet Lillies at all but one show. The Infamous Stringdusters and The Sweet Lillies begin the run at Denver’s The Mission Ballroom on November 12. It’s then off to Salt Lake City for two nights at The Commonwealth Room with Boy Named Banjo opening on November 13 and The Sweet Lillies kicking off the action on November 14.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Ty Segall Shares New Video for “Feel Good” featuring Denee Segall and Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Just a few days ago, Ty Segall dropped his new album, Harmonizer, and today the singer further excited his fans by sharing a new video for his single “Feel Good,” featuring his wife, Denée Segall. He also announced an upcoming tour that will kick off on September 5th in Los Angeles and will conclude on July 5th, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Ty Segall will also perform at the anticipated metal festival Psycho Las Vegas this week on Friday.
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Old Blood announce U.S. tour dates for 2021

Psychedelic occult rock outfit Old Blood have announced plans to embark on a string of U.S. tour dates this fall. All shows are listed below. Today’s announcement via social media reads, “OLD BLOOD will be pouring Acid Doom over America, starting this Fall. Metal Assault Records and Old Blood are hereby pleased to announce the confirmed shows for the first leg of this tour (5 more shows will be added to this leg and announced later).”
Celebritiesncadvertiser.com

Willow Smith Announces 2021 Life Tour

The 19-date trek kicks off September 14th at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, and includes stops in major U.S. cities before concluding October 19th at Centerstage in Atlanta, Georgia. A full list of dates can be found below; tickets are now available at Ticketmaster. More from Rolling Stone. Clive...
Providence, RIbroadwaydirect.com

Adam Pascal & Olivia Valli Star in the Pretty Woman North American Tour

The producers of Pretty Woman: The Musical are excited to announce that the starring roles have been cast for the North American Tour, launching this fall in Providence, RI. Broadway superstar and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal (Rent, AIDA, Something Rotten) will once again step into the well-heeled shoes of Edward Lewis after thrilling audiences on Broadway for a limited set of performances in 2019. He will be joined by rising star Olivia Valli (Jersey Boys, Wicked) as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward. Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.
Musicguitar.com

Megadeth’s touring bassist shares behind-the-scenes photos from upcoming North American tour

Megadeth’s touring bassist James LoMenzo has given fans a sneak peek of the band’s rehearsals for their upcoming Metal Tour Of The Year. Earlier this week, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine announced that LoMenzo would be rejoining the band on tour, replacing ex-bassist David Ellefson. Now, LoMenzo has shared on Instagram photos of himself with the band’s mascot Vic Rattlehead, drummer Dirk Verbeuren’s drum kit, and a flight case emblazoned with the band’s name.
MusicJamBase

The Airplane Family & Live Dead ’69 Announces Fall Tour 2021

The Airplane Family will join forces with Live Dead ’69 to embark on a tour this fall. Dates for the collaborative run span October 21 – November 5. The tour, originally scheduled for last fall, will see The Airplane Family celebrating the 50th anniversary of Paul Kantner and Jefferson Starship’s famed 1970 concept album Blows Against The Empire by performing the LP in its entirety. Slick Aguilar (Jefferson Starship), Mike Falzarano (Hot Tuna, New Riders) and Clare Maloney (Singing Grace Slick) are among members of The Airplane Family.
Musicloudersound.com

Slipknot announce European tour for summer 2022

Slipknot have announced a European tour for July and August 2022. The news follows the recent announcements that the band would headline Chicago's Riot Fest in September and also play Knotfest dates in South America this December. In June Slipknot announced six rescheduled European dates after their 2021 tour was...
Entertainmentthefocus.news

T Rodgers' death announced: Bloods gang founder passes away at 64

T Rodgers’ death was announced early yesterday evening. The west coast founder of the Almighty Black P. Stone Nation Bloods gang passed away at the age of 64. The legacy of the author, humanitarian, and producer is prolific, as fans and friends take to social media to share their respects. We remember the life and work of T Rodgers.
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy