Flores Charged With Making Terroristic Threats Toward 3 Court Officials

By Trena Howell
sky21.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarrants have been obtained on a St. Clair County man for three counts of making a Terrorist Threat, according to Sheriff Johnathan Horton. Alberto Flores, 28, of Steele, is charged with making terrorist threats toward three different court officials and their families, which are felonies. The letters of a threatening nature were all sealed in an envelope along with toilet paper that was folded up with feces inside, states Investigator Will Farley.

