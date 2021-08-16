Flores Charged With Making Terroristic Threats Toward 3 Court Officials

Trenton Peter Lyons, 30, Minot, is charged with making a bomb threat to the Merchants Bank in Towner at 10:27 a.m. Aug. 5. He is charged with Class C felony terrorizing in district court in McHenry County. According to court documents, Lyons went into the bank multiple times and placed a suspicious device near a teller counter that was blinking and had tape around it. Lyons made a comment to a teller that he was “space cadet” and then left and returned again and made a comment about owning Towner and said everyone would know his name. The employees at the bank didn’t feel threatened but one called 911 to report the incident. The bank had to be evacuated and a perimeter was set up around the bank. The Minot Police Department bomb squad was called to assist. Law enforcement determined the device was not an explosive.