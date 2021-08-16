Mental Training Coach, Dan Vitchoff Unveils New Olympic Gold Medal Winning 'Original Mind Gym' To Help Athletes Achieve Peak Performance

Pittsburgh Mental Training & Performance Coach, Dan Vitchoff is excited to announce the debut of the 'Original Mind Gym' which can be used to help athletes achieve peak performance and professionals make positive and permanent changes in their lives. The 'Original Mind Gym' is being released on the heels of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where one of the athlete's Vitchoff works with became the first person to win 3 God Medals in Men's Skeet. Vitchoff's 'Original Mind Gym' offers his clients the opportunity to train their brains with the same accuracy and precision that they use to train their bodies.