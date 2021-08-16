Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB power rankings: Chris Sale's return to Red Sox shakes up AL pennant race

Marconews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Sale's first start in two years for the Boston Red Sox may have marked a turning point in the American League pennant race. Sale struck out eight in five innings to earn the win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, his return to action after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery in March 2020.

www.marconews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Lewis Brinson
Person
Whit Merrifield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Cincinnati Reds#Al#The Boston Red Sox#American League#The Red Sox#San Francisco Giants#Tampa Bay Rays Lrb#Oakland Athletics#Chicago White Sox#Nl#Toronto Blue Jays#Philadelphia Phillies#Seattle Mariners#St Louis Cardinals#New York Mets#Miami Marlins#Washington Nationals#Kansas City Royals#Sb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Chris Sale set to return on Saturday

The Boston Red Sox are essentially landing a major trade deadline acquisition two weeks after the deadline passed. According to reports, Chris Sale is finally set to return to the Red Sox rotation. He is slated to be activated on Saturday, facing the Orioles almost exactly two years since his previous major league outing.
MLBBoston Herald

Chris Sale to make long-awaited Red Sox return on Saturday against Orioles

Chris Sale has passed the final test. Next weekend, the Red Sox ace will officially be back where he belongs. In what promises to be an electric day at Fenway Park, Sale will make his long-awaited return to the majors this Saturday against the Orioles. It will mark two years and one day since his last big-league start, following Tommy John surgery last March and a rehab process that ultimately took more than 16 months.
MLBhoustonianonline.com

Red Sox Activate Chris Sale

The Red Sox has returned their duties chris sel The team announced its 60-day casualty list. A place has been opened on the 40-man list Marwin Gonzalez Being assigned to the assignment yesterday. In addition to, Christian Vasquez It was brought back from the bereavement list. To make room for sale and Vasquez, jaxel rios And Connor Wong The choice was made on Triple-A.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Kyle Schwarber hopes to see former Cubs, Nationals teammates in October | Chris Cotillo (MLB Notebook)

If Kyle Schwarber gets to play October baseball with the Red Sox this fall, there’s a good chance he will see a familiar face or two across the field. Schwarber, who the Sox acquired from Washington for minor-league pitcher Aldo Ramirez before last week’s trade deadline, watched as more than a dozen former teammates were traded to contenders as both the Nationals and Cubs -- with whom Schwarber spent the first six years of his big-league career -- blew up their rosters. Washington’s sale included dealing Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Dodgers, shipping out relievers Brad Hand (Blue Jays) and Daniel Hudson (Padres) and offloading veterans Yan Gomes (Athletics), Josh Harrison (Athletics) and Jon Lester (Cardinals). Chicago traded away a few key pieces of its 2016 championship team, including Kris Bryant (Giants), Anthony Rizzo (Yankees) and Javier Baez (Mets).
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Red Sox, A's slight favorites in crowded AL Wild Card race

Boston's recent slide has put the Red Sox behind the proverbial 8-ball in the American League East race, but they remain favored to at least claim a Wild Card spot. The Red Sox (65-49) entered Tuesday 4.0 games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East after going 2-8 over their past 10 games. However, they are even with the Oakland A's (64-48) in the race for the league's two Wild Card spots, both 2.0 games ahead of the New York Yankees (62-50).
MLBWCVB

Red Sox announce when Chris Sale will return, make start at Fenway Park

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale will be back on the mound in Fenway Park in less than a week. Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Sunday that Sale, a left-hander, will start this upcoming Saturday's home game (Aug. 14) against the Baltimore Orioles. Sale has not...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Boston Red Sox’s Chris Sale says return to mound was ‘close second’ to pitching in World Series: ‘The rubber’s meeting the asphalt today’

BOSTON — In the days leading up to Chris Sale’s return to the Fenway Park mound Saturday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora and starter Nathan Eovaldi said they were so happy to have Sale back in the rotation that they wouldn’t care if he gave up 10 runs in the first inning. The fact he pitched well against the Orioles was just icing on the cake.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Chris Sale returns: 13 memorable quotes from Red Sox ace’s emotional postgame press conference

BOSTON — After earning a win in his return to the Major Leagues following an elbow injury that cost him the last two years of his career, Chris Sale was emotional in his postgame press conference. The Red Sox lefty was candid and emotional as he described what he went through and what it meant to him to come back in Saturday’s 16-2 win. Here are 13 notable quotes about his return:
MLB101 WIXX

MLB roundup: Rays top Red Sox to pad AL East lead

Francisco Mejia cleared the bases with a single during a four-run ninth inning as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays rallied past the slumping Boston Red Sox 8-4 in the opener of a key three-game series Tuesday night. Ji-Man Choi tied the game with a pinch-hit two-run double in the seventh...
MLBnbcboston.com

Chris Sale's Red Sox Return Date Is Set After Strong Rehab Outing

Chris Sale's Red Sox return date is set after strong rehab outing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The scuffling Boston Red Sox could use a boost. Enter Chris Sale. The left-handed ace will start for Boston on Saturday, Aug. 14, against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, manager Alex Cora confirmed Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy