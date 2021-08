At Outsider, we know that music isn’t just a soundtrack for the best of times. Sometimes, all it takes is the right song to turn a bad day around. On the other hand, you might have to put on a sad song and just let it wash over you like a rushing river of sorrow. Either way, good music can be the salve that heals a hurting heart or settles a worried mind. Most folks have a few go-to songs that fit into one or both of those categories. This week, we’re sharing one of ours with you.