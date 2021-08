San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.