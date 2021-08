NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A pharmacy owner in the Bronx is doing everything he can to help keep his community safe from COVID-19. He has given out thousands of shots, and is educating neighbors who are afraid to get vaccinated, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Monday. It feels like Roger Paganelli knows almost everyone in Belmont. He’s the owner of Mt. Carmel Pharmacy, where he and his staff have been fighting vaccine hesitancy one interaction at a time. “Some of the family members of our employees did pass away from COVID, and I think it put a sense of, ‘Hey, we got to do something...