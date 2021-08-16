Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Food stamp benefits to increase by more than 25% in October

By ASHRAF KHALIL and JOSH BOAK
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485ihJ_0bTDVSF100

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food aid available to needy families — the largest single increase in the program's history.

Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps — officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP — will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.

The increase coincides with the end of a 15 percent boost in SNAP benefits that was ordered as a pandemic protection measure. That benefit expires at the end of September.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said that with the change, the U.S. “will do a better job of providing healthy food for low-income families.”

The aid boost is being packaged a major revision to the USDA's Thrifty Food Plan, which estimates the cost to purchase groceries for a family of four and guides the way the government calculates benefits. In practical terms, the average monthly per-person benefits for qualified recipients will rise from $121 to $157.

The increase is projected to cost an additional $20 billion per year, but it won't have to be approved by Congress. A farm law passed in 2018 by the then-GOP led Congress and signed by former President Donald Trump already directed the department to reassess the Thrifty Food Plan.

“Whether you're a Republican or a Democrat, I think there's a shared understanding of the importance of this program,” Vilsack said in a conference call with reporters.

The increase is part of a multi-pronged Biden administration effort to strengthen the country’s social safety net. Poverty and food security activists maintain that longstanding inadequacies were laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic, presenting an opportunity to make generational improvements that reach beyond the current public health crisis.

Activists say the previous levels of pre-pandemic SNAP assistance simply weren’t enough, forcing many households to choose cheaper, less nutritious options or simply go hungry as the funds ran low toward the end of the month.

Vilsack said the increased funding will allow families to “be able to make healthy choices” all month long.

The move was swiftly praised by food security and anti-poverty activists.

Joel Berg, CEO of Hunger Free America, called it “a huge victory in the fight against hunger and for the tens of millions of Americans facing food insecurity.”

The measure also drew praise from some Republicans.

"It will allow families to purchase nutritious foods, which is important to promote health and reduce diet-related chronic conditions,” said Ann Veneman, who served as agriculture secretary under former President George W. Bush, in a statement on behalf of the Bipartisan Policy Council.

The changes are not directly connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Vilsack said the crisis helped underscore the importance of the food assistance program.

“A lot of people who thought they'd never take part in the SNAP program found themselves in need,” he said. “The pandemic sort of shocked people out of the belief that this was a program for someone else.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
38K+
Followers
58K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Vilsack
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stamps#Food Safety#Food Aid#Food Security#Ap#Congress#Gop#The Thrifty Food Plan#Democrat#Hunger Free America#Americans#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
AgriculturePosted by
MyChesCo

USDA Modernizes the Thrifty Food Plan, Updates SNAP Benefits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently released a re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan, used to calculate Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. As a result, the average SNAP benefit – excluding additional funds provided as part of pandemic relief – will increase for Fiscal Year 2022 beginning on October 1, 2021.
AgriculturePosted by
Well+Good

The Biden Administration Just Revised the Food Stamp Program To Up Monthly Benefits by Over 25 Percent

This week, the Biden administration made history by taking unprecedented steps to end hunger in the United States. On Monday, the USDA announced that all 42 million Americans registered with the U.S. food stamp program, often referred to as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (or SNAP), will receive an increase in aid larger than ever before. The bump means an extra 25 percent, on average, compared to pre-pandemic levels. While a number of COVID-era changes went into effect as temporary emergency measures throughout 2020 and the early part of this year, these new rule changes will be permanent.
AgricultureMinneapolis Star Tribune

Much-needed hike for SNAP benefits

More than 400,00 Minnesotans rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to feed themselves and their families. It is a critical part of the safety net, reaching every corner of the state and across every age group, from infants to seniors. But as vital as this program is, its benefits...
Agriculturecbs19news

SNAP recipients to see increase following USDA re-evaluation

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who get assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase in their benefits in October. The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a re-evaluation of its Thrifty Food Plan on Monday. According to a release, this is used to calculate SNAP benefits, and...
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

USDA Invests $69 Million to Support Critical Food and Nutrition Security Needs

(NAFB) – The Department of Agriculture Tuesday announced a $69 million investment to address the food and nutrition needs of low-income communities. Twenty awards totaling $61.5 million are for Nutrition Incentive Grants, and 15 awards totaling $7.5 million are for Produce Prescription Grants. The grants are all part of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program COVID Relief and Response grants program.
AgricultureStorm Lake Times

Editorial: An old food coalition

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack’s announcement on Monday that monthly food stamp benefits will increase by 30%, and that more people will be eligible, is a victory for food security, for children, and for farmers. “The pandemic sort of shocked people out of the belief that this was a program for someone else,” Vilsack said.
Agricultureyourfortdodge.com

Iowa Farmers Union President Happy With USDA SNAP Program Increase

From Radio Iowa- The U-S-D-A is updating its Thrifty Food Plan which is used to calculate benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. The average SNAP benefit will increase more than 20-percent for Fiscal Year 2022, a move being applauded by Iowa Farmers Union President Aaron Lehman. [mksnap1]...
California StateWashington Post

California gubernatorial candidate says employers should be allowed to ask women if they plan to have children

Nearly two decades before conservative radio host Larry Elder joined the long list of candidates who could unseat California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in the state’s second recall election in history, Elder suggested that venture capitalists have the right to ask women whether and when they intend to have children as a way to “protect” their “investment.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy