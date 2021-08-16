Cancel
‘Demonic’ Is Laughably Terrible and Stunningly Inept Sci-Fi Horror | Review

By Matt Goldberg
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Demonic were from some unknown filmmaker, it would struggle to get into the midnight madness lineup at a small-market film festival. However, because its director, Neill Blomkamp, made District 9 over ten years ago, the film is getting real distribution despite being one of the flattest, most inept horror films in recent memory. The film is stunningly awful in how it doesn’t manage a single scare, nor does it seem to have the patience to develop any of its ideas concerning shared mental space, trauma, or the Vatican’s elite strike force of exorcists. If that last one sounds pretty cool, don’t get too excited—Blomkamp blows it like he does everything else in this utter chore of a picture.

