Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for August 9th, 2021. We’re starting the week off properly in today’s article, with a full-sized review of Last Stop from our pal Mikhail and a Mini-View of Xenogunner from yours truly. We’ve also got a look at a handful of new releases, but I’ll warn you ahead of time that they are quite dubious. We finish things up as we always do, with the lists of new and expiring eShop sales for you to comb through. Let’s go!