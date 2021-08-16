MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged menacing incident on Friday. An RPD report said at 5:00 p.m. a woman claimed that a 23-year old man came home from work extremely angry and threatened to kill his co-workers. The witness said the suspect came downstairs with a large knife and held it up to her throat. The report said another person at the residence in the 500 block of Northeast Hewitt, corroborated the witness’s story.