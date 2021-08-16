Cancel
Really sour smelling commercial loaf sandwich bread

thefreshloaf.com
 5 days ago

My brother in law has a small sandwich shop and he's asked me to try and replicate the commercial "sourdough" pan sandwich bread that he uses for one of his sandwiches. Now, I can't say for sure it is actually traditional sourdough because I haven't seen the ingredient list. The bread is a pretty standard looking white loaf bread although pretty large. One of the characteristics of this bread that I'm having trouble finding solutions for is a pretty intense sour smell. I bake mostly artisan style sourdough and although it doesn't smell particularly sour it has a really nice sour tang. I have searched and searched the internet for hints on how to reproduce this "smell" but can't find anything concrete. I know you folks know just about everything there is to know about bread so I'm hoping I can get some input here. Thanks so much.

Mashed

This Employee Video Shows How KFC Pot Pies Are Really Made

Kentucky Fried Chicken may have been known for its buckets of fried chicken ever since opening its first franchise location in 1952. But since it began selling pot pies in 1995 (via the Los Angeles Times), they have arguably become just as much of a staple on the menu. Originally introduced as a limited edition item in a select part of the country, KFC's pot pies didn't sound destined to take off all that significantly (via Fast Food Menu Prices). However, the fast food chain decided to officially add them to its regular menu. In 2012, HuffPost reported that pot pies were made available in all the KFC locations across the U.S. Since then, they have become one of KFC's most popular items.
Posted by
Mashed

How To Freeze Bread

Whether you like to make your own bread or prefer to buy in bulk, learning how to freeze bread is a useful way to extend the freshness of any kind of loaf. Mikayla Marin, the recipe developer and photographer at The Flour Handprint, freezes her homemade bread all the time. Fresh loaves especially go stale faster than store-bought ones, given that they container fewer preservatives. Keeping them tucked away in the freezer makes it easy to have fresh bread any night of the week without fretting over it going bad.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Peanut Butter Silk Cake

This cake is one of those delicious cake recipes that can make you forget about your diet regimen! Well, at least that’s my story this winter… I adore sweet and creamy peanut butter – can’t help myself!. You can try it in both a whipped cream filling which is loaded...
Madera, CAMadera Tribune

Rice is nice

Ham, bacon and chopped veggies combine for a delicious version of fried rice. Maybe I shouldn’t admit it, but there have been times when a rice dish has been the main, and only dish I have served for dinner. I made up a recipe for fried rice, and since it...
Recipesrecipes.net

Sour Cream Blueberry Pancakes Recipe

Sour cream makes these blueberry pancakes tender and delicious. They’re also studded with whole berries. Nothing beats homemade!. In a medium bowl, whisk together dry ingredients. In a separate large bowl, whisk together wet ingredients. Pour dry ingredients over wet ingredients and fold everything together just until smooth and no...
Recipesluchito.com

Steak Sandwich

Home | Recipes | BBQ | Mexican Snacks Jump to recipe | Print. Not many things beat a good steak sandwich and this is definitely a good one. We barbecued some lovely flat-iron steaks and popped them between slices of toasted ciabatta with caramelised red onion, watercress and our chipotle mayo. It made a lovely combination and a great base for more experimentation.
Recipesberlyskitchen.com

Meatball Sandwich

This simple Meatball Sandwich is perfect for a quick and easy weeknight meal. Savory meatballs smothered in marinara, topped with ooey gooey mozzarella cheese, and served up in a soft hoagie bun. This sub will delight even the pickiest of eaters!. Meatball Sandwich. During the week, it can be hard...
Recipestablemagazine.com

Watermelon Sandwiches

Fresh watermelon, sliced thin, rinds and most seeds removed. Mix goat cheese and olive oil until smooth and spreadable. Add a bit more oil to loosen further if needed. Add chopped garlic and mint, season with salt and pepper to taste. Slice and lightly toast ciabatta rolls. Let cool. Spread...
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Chocolate Chip Loaf Cake with Espresso and Cointreau

This moist chocolate chip loaf cake with Cointreau and espresso glaze is so rich, unique and really delicious! The combination of chocolate, liqueur, and coffee is so smooth and just right – it offers a very special flavor that you will love! However, you can skip the glaze if you are not a coffee fan or you don’t like the taste of coffee in desserts. Here is the recipe:
Food & DrinksTODAY.com

Charcuterie Sandwiches

Additional toppings (optional) I'm giving this picnic classic an easy and accessible upgrade. When entertaining on the go, the first I crave is sliced meats, cheeses and spreads, but the last thing I want to do is spend time artfully assembling a fancy charcuterie board. These sandwiches are the very happy compromise I made with myself.
Recipesdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Mediterranean Sandwiches

1 1/4 pounds chicken tenders, cut crosswise in half. 1/2 small cucumber, halved lengthwise, seeded and sliced. 1/2 cup sweet onion slices (about 1 small) 3 teaspoons minced fresh oregano leaves or 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano. 2 teaspoons minced fresh mint leaves or 1/4 teaspoon dried mint. 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Food & Drinksmarthastewart.com

Sour-Cherry Crumble Bars

Beat butter with sugar on medium-high speed until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes, scraping down bowl as needed. Reduce speed to medium-low, add flour and salt, and beat until dough forms clumps but does not completely hold together. Press 2 1/2 cups flour mixture into bottom and 1 inch up sides of prepared pan.
Drinkstablemagazine.com

Aperol Sour

The blueprint for a sour is simple: spirit, sugar, and citrus. The trio has been a longstanding piece of drinking repertoire, providing the foundation for many classic and modern-day cocktails – the penicillin, daiquiri, and margarita, to name a few. Sour variations are countless: first recorded in the 1800s, sailors...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Spooky Sour Candies

This fall season, candy lovers are being treated to a new limited-edition Skittles treat that is full of bold sour flavors. The Skittles Shriekers promise an "unpredictable punch of sour flavor" that puts a fresh new spin on favorite fruit flavors with Citrus Scream, Ghoulish Green Apple, Rattled Raspberry, Shocking Lime and Spine-Tingling Tangerine.
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Focaccia ‘Biscottata’ With Salami and Sour Cream

Biscottata doesn't translate directly to English, but the word implies a crunchy texture, like that of a biscuit or toast, and focaccia biscottata is a deviation from the soft pillowy flat bread that springs to mind when one thinks of focaccia. This crispy version topped with culatello, mortadella and homemade sour cream comes together painlessly, and makes a prefect addition to any summer barbecue or aperitivo spread.
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

3-Cheese Garlic Bread Loaf | Jeanette Donnarumma

Using a bread knife, slice 1-inch thick slices across the bread, without slicing all the way through. Leave about ½ inch still intact. Heat the butter in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic, lower the heat to simmer and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Using a pastry brush, brush inside each cut with garlic butter. Stuff every other slit with cheese, alternating between mozzarella and provolone. Sprinkle Parm over the top and wrap the whole loaf in foil.
Drinksmightymrs.com

Smoked Rosemary and Blackberry Whiskey Sour

This cocktail is a showstopper - you'll be toasting the rosemary right on top of the drink!. Get ready to up your cocktail game, people. This smoked rosemary and blackberry whiskey sour is a show-stopper. ????. Up until this moment, I’ve been giving you some basic cocktail recipes. Now though....
Recipeswandercooks.com

20 Minute Cheese and Bacon Cob Loaf Dip

This post may contain sponsored content and/or affiliate links. Get the party started with this epic Cheese and Bacon Cob Loaf. Ready in 20 minutes, this warm dip is perfect for gatherings – just don’t expect leftovers!. Why We Love This. The cheese! The bacon! Okay seriously though, this cob...

