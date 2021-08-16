Cancel
NFL

Fields Makes His Pitch, Little Mack Splashes, First Cuts, and Other Bears Bullets

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe it’s just me. Or maybe it isn’t. But weren’t Frosted Flakes cereal flakes bigger when I was a kid? Or did things just seem bigger when I was younger? I hope this doesn’t bug me all day. (SPOILER: It will.) • Firstly, I’m not a golfer. But a bunch...

Justin Fields
Brian Baldinger
NFL
Amazon
Football
Sports
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFL

Rookie Progress, Dance-Off Cam, Vikings Watch, and Other Bears Bullets

The Bears play preseason football ONE WEEK FROM TODAY. Woo!. • Extreme Allen Iverson voice: We’re talking about watching practice highlights:. • The highlights above serve as a nice distraction from knowing that, as Dan Wiederer of the Tribune points out, six offensive linemen and seven defensive starters aren’t participating in Saturday’s practice.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears News: Justin Fields set to take first team reps

In his preseason debut for the Chicago Bears, rookie quarterback Justin Fields showed exactly why the team and city are so excited about him. Fields started a little slow and did not get much help from his head coach or teammates, with questionable play-calling and a few penalties. But, when he got rolling, there was no stopping him.
NFL

Allen Robinson Has Some Thoughts on Andy Dalton and Justin Fields

Let’s tell a story in three tweets. In a piece highlighting Allen Robinson’s interview with the Tiki and Tierney show, Robinson expands on his budding connection with Bears starting quarterback Andy Dalton. Sure, we’d love to read and hear more about Robinson linking up with Justin Fields. That is a given. And in due time, it will come. However, until the Bears elevate Fields from the second unit, those nuggets will be few and far between.
NFL

Justin Fields Refused To Leave The Field After Rough Practice

Here is the thing to remember about training camp. Not every day will be perfect. Even the best players can have down moments from time to time. This is especially true for rookies. Justin Fields is no exception. As talented as he is, there is still so much for him to learn. The Chicago Bears defense reminded him on Thursday when they handed the QB one of his worst practice showings of camp. While he still had some of his trademark flashes, he also had a number of interceptions and other passes that should’ve been intercepted.
NFL

BREAKING: Bears OT Teven Jenkins Having Back Surgery + Chicago Bears Injury News On Justin Fields

Chicago Bears, Justin Fields, Adam Schefter, Oklahoma State Cowboys football, Jason Peters, Germain Ifedi, Harrison Graham, Mitchell Schwartz, Akiem Hicks. Chicago Bears news this morning on 2nd round pick out of Oklahoma State, OT Teven Jenkins will have back surgery and according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter he is expected to be back in Mid-November. Bears HC Matt Nagy is hoping he can return so there is a possibility that Jenkins misses his entire rookie season. Bears Now host Harrison Graham has the latest Jenkins injury news plus updates on Justin Fields’ groin soreness. Subscribe to Bears Now for the latest Chicago Bears rumors and news: https://www.youtube.com/BearsNow?sub_... Teven Jenkins was the 5th offensive tackle selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

