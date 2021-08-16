Fields Makes His Pitch, Little Mack Splashes, First Cuts, and Other Bears Bullets

Here is the thing to remember about training camp. Not every day will be perfect. Even the best players can have down moments from time to time. This is especially true for rookies. Justin Fields is no exception. As talented as he is, there is still so much for him to learn. The Chicago Bears defense reminded him on Thursday when they handed the QB one of his worst practice showings of camp. While he still had some of his trademark flashes, he also had a number of interceptions and other passes that should’ve been intercepted.