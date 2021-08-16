Fields Makes His Pitch, Little Mack Splashes, First Cuts, and Other Bears Bullets

Chicago Bears, Justin Fields, Adam Schefter, Oklahoma State Cowboys football, Jason Peters, Germain Ifedi, Harrison Graham, Mitchell Schwartz, Akiem Hicks. Chicago Bears news this morning on 2nd round pick out of Oklahoma State, OT Teven Jenkins will have back surgery and according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter he is expected to be back in Mid-November. Bears HC Matt Nagy is hoping he can return so there is a possibility that Jenkins misses his entire rookie season. Bears Now host Harrison Graham has the latest Jenkins injury news plus updates on Justin Fields’ groin soreness. Subscribe to Bears Now for the latest Chicago Bears rumors and news: https://www.youtube.com/BearsNow?sub_... Teven Jenkins was the 5th offensive tackle selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Comments / 0