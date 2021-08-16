Marquee Announces 12 Cubs Minor League Game Broadcasts

The Chicago Cubs farm system – which may or may not be vastly improved, depending on whom you ask – is taking on elevated importance in the years ahead. I mean, an organization’s farm system is always important, but when you start going through a retooling process at the big league level and sell off everything short term for prospects, you’re doing so on the implicit understanding that those prospects are going to important for your next great team. That can be because they come up and contribute eventually, or because they, themselves, become pieces for big league trades.