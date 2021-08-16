Coupa Launches First Business Spend Management App Marketplace

More than US $3 trillion has been invested in digital transformation over the last three years. Too much of that has been funnelled into point solutions that have failed to solve for the needs of the modern enterprise—like reducing IT spend. In fact, all that capital has only led to a 26% return on investment for organizations. Companies need to drive growth, increase productivity, and strengthen business resilience. Creating seamless experiences with cross-enterprise digital workflows to connect people, function, and systems is imperative to this need.