Coupa Launches First Business Spend Management App Marketplace
New marketplace connects customers with third-party solutions, creating a faster and smarter way to extend the value of Business Spend Management. Coupa Software a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), has launched the Coupa App Marketplace, giving customers an easier and smarter way to extend the power of the leading BSM platform. The Coupa App Marketplace connects businesses with certified, pre-built solutions that create a seamless way to tap into a trusted global community of BSM partners.aithority.com
Comments / 0