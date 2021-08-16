Foresight Enters Autonomous Drone Market With POC Project
Wonder Robotics will evaluate Foresight’s stereoscopic abilities for its autonomous drone technology. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd, an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced that Wonder Robotics Ltd., a start-up company engaged in the design and development of drone autonomy systems, has started a proof of concept (POC) project and the evaluation of Foresight’s QuadSight® vision system. Wonder Robotics will test Foresight’s thermal stereoscopic detection abilities for use in vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones to improve their autonomous flight, navigation and landing capabilities. In addition, Wonder Robotics will use Foresight’s automatic calibration solution to ensure that the stereo cameras remain calibrated despite the drone’s vibrations. Following successful completion of the POC project, the parties will consider integrating Foresight’s technology into Wonder Robotics products.aithority.com
Comments / 0