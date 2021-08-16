Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Foresight Enters Autonomous Drone Market With POC Project

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Wonder Robotics will evaluate Foresight’s stereoscopic abilities for its autonomous drone technology. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd, an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced that Wonder Robotics Ltd., a start-up company engaged in the design and development of drone autonomy systems, has started a proof of concept (POC) project and the evaluation of Foresight’s QuadSight® vision system. Wonder Robotics will test Foresight’s thermal stereoscopic detection abilities for use in vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones to improve their autonomous flight, navigation and landing capabilities. In addition, Wonder Robotics will use Foresight’s automatic calibration solution to ensure that the stereo cameras remain calibrated despite the drone’s vibrations. Following successful completion of the POC project, the parties will consider integrating Foresight’s technology into Wonder Robotics products.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Drones#Poc#Market Research#Wonder Robotics Ltd#Poc#Quadsight#Vtol#Co Founder Ceo#Research And Markets#Cagr#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
IndustryTrendHunter.com

Autonomous Indoor Farming Drones

Vertical farming company AeroFarms has partnered with Nokia Bell Labs to develop a range of new technologies aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of indoor farming. More specifically, the two companies come together in hopes to build a farming environment where external factors such as temperature and humidity can be fully controlled.
Electronicssuasnews.com

Sundt – Switch to autonomous drones means faster, safer and higher-quality 3D models

Sundt specializes in transportation, industrial, commercial building, concrete, and renewable energy construction—and we’ve used drones in all of these markets with great success. Once seen as merely a surveillance measure, drone use on construction sites has evolved to include anything from progress updates to volumetric analysis (i.e., measuring dirt work with .01-inch accuracy), utility placement inspections, and even measuring a building’s thermal energy loss. The coolest part? The time and money we save clients.
TheStreet

Global Agriculture Drones Market To Reach $4.4 Billion By 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Agriculture Drones - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Electronicsaithority.com

Vecna Robotics and Alta Material Handling Company Partner to Bring High-Capacity Autonomous Mobile Robots to Expanded Markets

Collaboration Enables Leading Material Handling Solutions Provider to Source Intelligent Automated Pallet Handling Solutions. Vecna Robotics, the autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and workflow orchestration company, today announced a partnership with Alta Material Handling (Alta MH). The partnership enables Alta MH to bring the capabilities of Vecna Robotics’ high-capacity AMRs to its customers looking for highly versatile, safe and integrated pallet-handling solutions.
Las Vegas Herald

Autonomous Truck Market Worth Observing Growth | Google, Volkswagen, Tesla

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Autonomous Truck Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Autonomous Truck growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Denso, DAF, Scania, Continental, PACCAR, Google Inc, Volkswagen, Tesla Inc, Daimler, WABCO, Uber Technologies Inc., & Volvo Group.
Carsaithority.com

Ansys And IPG Automotive Accelerate Autonomous Vehicle Path-to-Market For Automobile Manufacturers

New Partnership Integrates Simulation Technology from Ipg Automotive with Ansys’ Immersive Autonomous Driving Simulation Solutions. Strategic partnership combines Ansys’ high-fidelity physics simulation with best-in-class driving simulation from IPG Automotive. Ansys VRXPERIENCE and IPG Automotive’s CarMaker will speed the verification and validation of autonomous vehicles. Ansys (ANSS) and IPG Automotive are...
Electronicsdronedj.com

Autonomous drones transform warehouse drudgery [Video]

If you’re running a large warehouse, there’s a lot more to it than moving stock in and out. You have to track that stock as efficiently and accurately as possible. Now, we’re increasingly seeing the potential here for drones to play a role, saving employees from tedious (and even dangerous) work.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

DJI Mini SE adds another entry-level option to the drone market

Commercial drones today come in a wide range of sizes and prices, but the ones that carry popular names often also carry heavy price tags. DJI has, of course, been trying to offer affordable options, and it might have finally hit that mark. It rather silently launched the new DJI Mini SE that distills the core experiences consumers might be looking for in a decent commercial drone and slaps a rather tempting price tag to make it easier to get started.
Electronicsgolfbusinessnews.com

Garmin enters portable launch monitor market

GPS brand Garmin has entered the portable launch monitor market with the release of the Approach R10. Requiring a paired compatible smartphone or tablet downloaded with the Garmin Golf app, and offering 10 hours of battery life, the device comes on a tripod and is placed behind the player to track more than a dozen metrics, including clubhead speed, ball speed, spin rates, launch angle, launch direction, smash factor and more.
Businessthedallasnews.net

Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market worth $33.6 billion by 2030

According to a research report "Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market by Solution (Platform, Software, Infrastructure and Service), Type (Fixed Wing, Multirotor, Hybrid), Applications (Constructions & Infrastructure, Agriculture), Mode of Operations, & Region - Global Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the overall Drone Inspection & Monitoring Market is projected to grow from USD 9.1 billion in 2021 to USD 33.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030.
arxiv.org

Monocular visual autonomous landing system for quadcopter drones using software in the loop

Autonomous landing is a capability that is essential to achieve the full potential of multi-rotor drones in many social and industrial applications. The implementation and testing of this capability on physical platforms is risky and resource-intensive; hence, in order to ensure both a sound design process and a safe deployment, simulations are required before implementing a physical prototype. This paper presents the development of a monocular visual system, using a software-in-the-loop methodology, that autonomously and efficiently lands a quadcopter drone on a predefined landing pad, thus reducing the risks of the physical testing stage. In addition to ensuring that the autonomous landing system as a whole fulfils the design requirements using a Gazebo-based simulation, our approach provides a tool for safe parameter tuning and design testing prior to physical implementation. Finally, the proposed monocular vision-only approach to landing pad tracking made it possible to effectively implement the system in an F450 quadcopter drone with the standard computational capabilities of an Odroid XU4 embedded processor.
Electronicssuasnews.com

DroneShield Enters C-UAS Training and Simulation Market

DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (“DroneShield” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the release of DroneSim, a lightweight and rapidly deployable UAS/drone simulator that is able to mimic common drone signals for the purpose of C-UAS system testing and validation. The device is capable of generating aerial (UAV), ground (UGV) and water surface (USV) drone signals.
ElectronicsDesign World Network

Chargers and transmitters power up drones, autonomous mobile robots

New cutting-edge chargers and transmitters for drones and autonomous mobile robot include:. •OC-262 onboard charger. The OC-262 is a passively cooled onboard charger that was developed as a ruggedized. system for the Department of Defense, but is now being released for wider use in response to customer demand. Passive cooling...
aerotechnews.com

Tucson-based Phantom Space strengthens spacecraft technology, market integration with acquisition

Tucson, Ariz.,-based Phantom Aerospace Corporation has acquired Micro Aerospace Solutions, a leader in space communications systems, space propulsion systems, and electrical hardware design for spacecraft and rockets, based in Melbourne, Fla. Phantom Space Corporation is a space transportation technology development and manufacturing company. The acquisition has further propelled Phantom towards...
aithority.com

COMSovereign Completes the Acquisition of the Majority of Outstanding Shares of Saguna Networks Ltd, Entering the 5G Mobile Edge Computing Cloud Market

Technology Development, Integration and Pre-Sales Activities Already Generating Strong Global Demand. COMSovereign Holding Corp, a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, announced that it has completed the acquisition of the majority of outstanding shares of SAGUNA Networks LTD (“SAGUNA”), the premier Multi-Access Edge Computing (“MEC”) cloud software developer, significantly expanding its software technology offerings powering 5G wireless networks.
theshotcaller.net

Racing Drone Market has Eventually Become Attractive | DJI, Hubsan, Parrot

The latest research on “Racing Drone Report 2021” offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Market”.
Computer Weekly

Qualcomm claims new era with 5G, AI-enabled autonomous drones

At the beginning of the year, Qualcomm said it would be looking to raise the potential of 5G opportunities and now it claims to have continued its leadership in drone technology with the world’s first drone platform and reference design to offer both 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The...
Network World

Next Generation AI Infrastructure

Build supercomputer clusters that can train the most demanding AI models in a fraction of the time and power once thought possible. Streamline the flow of data reliably and speed up analytics, training, and inference with data fabric that spans from edge to core to cloud. Learn how the NetApp...

Comments / 0

Community Policy