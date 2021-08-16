Cancel
LaneAxis Locks up 80% Of Its Total AXIS Token Supply on Smart Contracts

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Company highlighting commitment to price stability and supply control. LaneAxis, Inc., the industry’s first blockchain-powered Direct Freight Network, has locked up 80% of its total AXIS Token supply on smart contracts. This is important for the company and its token holders, as this step assures the community that LaneAxis is tightly managing the token supply by ensuring a degree of scarcity in the open market to help maintain price stability.

Comments / 0

