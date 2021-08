Recently, I suggested that gold was looking fragile. If it should break to the downside, then $1,700 per ounce looked as though it might be threatened. That has, indeed, been the case. The collapse of the precious metal saw it hit an intraday low of $1,677.90 per ounce on Monday before recovering to close at $1,726.50. This calamitous price action followed the widespread down candle last Friday, which saw the metal breakaway on excellent volume from the VPOC – denoted with the yellow dashed line at $1,805 per ounce.