GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable near two-week lows, just below mid-151.00s

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/JPY continued losing ground for the third successive session on Monday. Bears await a sustained break below monthly lows, around the 151.15 region. The GBP/JPY cross extended last week's retracement slide from the 153.30-40 supply zone and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Monday. The downward trajectory dragged the cross to near two-week lows, around the 151.30 region during the first half of the European session.

