Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

RJ Cyler Joins Issa Rae HBO Max Comedy Series 'Rap Sh*t' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRJ Cyler has been cast in a series regular role in the upcoming Issa Rae HBO Max comedy series “Rap Sh*t,” Variety has learned. The series follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. Cyler will play Lamont, an aspiring music producer with a sharp ear for talent. He is also the loving but sometimes absentminded young father to Melissa, so by association, he has a complicated relationship with Mia. Jonica Booth and Devon Terrell also star in the series.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Devon Terrell
Person
Regina King
Person
Rj Cyler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Comedy Series#Vice Principals#Variety Cyler#Talent Management#The Park Agency#Warnermedia#Raedio#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Tituss Burgess Joins ‘Annie Live’ for NBC (Exclusive)

Annie Live continues to come into focus for NBC. The production, scheduled to air Dec. 2, has tapped Tituss Burgess to play the role of Rooster, the underhanded brother of the ruthless Miss Hannigan. The six-time Emmy-nominated Kimmy Schmidt alum joins a cast that includes Empire alum Taraji P. Henson as Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks and Nicole Scherzinger as Grace. The role of Annie has yet to be announced. Annie Live brings former NBC entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt back to the network as an exec producer alongside Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky. Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski share directing duties. The...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Charlamagne tha God’s Comedy Central Show Sets Creative Team (Exclusive)

Charlamagne tha God’s Comedy Central late night show is taking shape. Tha God’s Honest Truth, co-created by Charlamagne (Lenard McKelvey) and Stephen Colbert, has named Rachael Edwards as executive producer and showrunner, Charles McBee as head writer and Lisa Goumelle as executive in charge of production. All three have history with McKelvey or ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group, which is producing the weekly series. The show will use “deep dives, sketches and social experiments” to explore social issues, with Charlamagne’s influential and opinionated point of view serving as the guidepost. Edwards worked on Charlamagne’s MTV2 show Uncommon Sense and was a producer of Nick...
TV & Videoshotspotatl.com

Find Out What Issa Rae’s New Favorite HBO Max Show Is Inside

Issa Rae shares her new favorite show to Instagram today. Her first unscripted series, Sweet Life: Los Angeles debuts to HBO Max this month. The reality show comes from Rae and her Hoorae productions, Main Event Media, an All3Media America Company and Morning Dew Pictures, which brought us the classic reality show Baldwin Hills. Sweet Life will take a look at young, Black life in South LA.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Barry’: HBO Teases Bill Hader Comedy Season 3 Return to Production (PHOTO)

Barry‘s back…back to filming that is. HBO teased the dark comedy’s return to production with a behind-the-scenes photo featuring stars Bill Hader and Henry Winkler. The Emmy-winning series has been delayed like many others due to COVID, but the sweet tease is offering fans some hope that the beloved titular hitman will grace screens sometime soon. For those who may have forgotten (since the show hasn’t been on air since 2019), Barry tells the story of a professional killer who gets a taste for L.A.’s theater scene.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Gabourey Sidibe Stars in 'If I Go Missing the Witches Did It' Paranormal Comedy Podcast (EXCLUSIVE)

Sidibe (“Precious,” “Empire”) will star in podcast “If I Go Missing the Witches Did It,” a satirical paranormal thriller involving her character’s mysterious disappearance, from podcast studio/network Realm. More from Variety. Vanity Fair True-Crime Hollywood Podcast Stars Jon Hamm, Zooey Deschanel (Podcast News Roundup) Deepak Chopra Signs Multi-Project Podcast Deal...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Search Party’: Kathy Griffin Joins HBO Max Dark Comedy’s Season 5 Cast As Recurring

Search Party continues to build its stacked Season 5 cast as Kathy Griffin joins the HBO Max dark comedy in a recurring role, Deadline has confirmed. From creators Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter, Search Party stars Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner. The first three seasons followed best friends Dory (Shawkat), Drew (Reynolds), Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) through a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial. In Season 4, Dory was held prisoner by her psychotic stalker (Cole Escola), forcing Drew, Elliott and Portia to again become a search party – but this time...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Mad Men' Alum Accused of Misconduct on Set of HBO Max Series

Mad Man star Vincent Kartheiser is facing allegations of misconduct during the production of Titans Season 3. His behavior on the set reportedly led to at least two complaints and two internal investigations by Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the HBO Max series. Kartheiser was cast as the villain Scarecrow in the series, based on DC Comics characters. However, he was nowhere to be seen in posters for the new season.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

HBO Max To Premiere New Comedy Series SORT OF This Fall

HBO Max has announced their new eight-episode half-hour comedy series SORT OF, created by Bilal Baig (“Acha Bacha”) and Fab Filippo (“Save Me”). Commissioned by HBO Max and the CBC, the series is produced by Sienna Films, a Sphere Media company with the participation of the Canada Media Fund. Logline:...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Shine My Crown

Issa Rae Drops the Trailer for HBO Max Series, ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’

Issa Rae has dropped the trailer to her new HBO Max series, “Sweet Life: Los Angeles.”. The unscripted series shows the city of L.A. through the eyes of seven young, driven Black friends as they navigate through all of life’s obstacles, “showcasing their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of love and family, while building their careers as tastemakers and influencers in the city where they grew up.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Love Life’: Keith David Joins Season 2 Of HBO Max Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Keith David has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Love Life‘s sophomore season in the role of the narrator. Season two of the romantic comedy anthology focuses on Marcus Watkins (executive producer William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found. Other cast includes series stars: Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell; and recurring guest stars Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, and...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Sterling K. Brown, Randall Park Team for Action-Comedy at Amazon (Exclusive)

Sterling K. Brown and Randall Park have teamed for an untitled action-comedy set up at Amazon Studios. Brown and Park are attached to star in the project and will produce via their respective banners, Indian Meadows and Imminent Collision. Alex Tse, the co-creator of the Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, will write the script. The project is being described as in the vein of 48 Hrs., the 1982 buddy cop movie starring Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte. The story centers on two estranged childhood best friends, to be played by Brown and Park, who now find themselves on opposite sides of the law....
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson Joins Newest Wes Anderson Movie (Exclusive)

Scarlett Johansson is going from the worlds of Marvel to the world of Wes Anderson. The Black Widow star is the latest big name to join the filmmaker’s new movie, currently before cameras in Spain. The movie has enlisted the usual repertoire of Anderson thespians — Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton — but it also features high-profile newcomers, Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks among them. Rupert Friend is also on the roll call. Plot details for the feature, which Anderson wrote and is directing, are being kept under wraps, and Johansson’s character details were not revealed. Anderson is expected to wrap...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

John Leguizamo Joins Anya Taylor-Joy & Ralph Fiennes In Searchlight’s ‘The Menu’

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy and Tony Award winner John Leguizamo (Moulin Rouge, Critical Thinking) is in final talks to join Searchlight’s The Menu from producers Adam McKay and Betsy Koch. The film, directed by Mark Mylod, is a darkly comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture, centering on a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu. Previously announced cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, who will portray one-half of the young couple; Ralph Fiennes, who stars as the chef; as well as Nicholas Hoult and Hong Chau in...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Vice TV Readies ‘Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11’ Documentary for Sept. 8 Bow (EXCLUSIVE)

Vice TV will debut “Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11”  on Sept. 8, days before the 20th anniversary of 2001 attacks. The Pulse Films documentary features interviews with entertainers including David Cross, Nathan Lane and Marc Maron about the struggle to re-establish humor’s place in the aftermath of the attacks that day. The documentary’s title takes its name from the response Gilbert Gottfried received after cracking a joke about the airline attacks shortly after they occurred. He will also appear in the documentary, along with Janeane Garofalo, Matthew Broderick, Aasif Mandvi, Rob Riggle, Cedric the Entertainer, Chris Kattan, Lewis Black and Doug...
TV SeriesCharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Thursday: New scripted series from Issa Rae tracks ‘Sweet Life’ in LA

Coroner (8 p.m., The CW) - The Season 3 premiere starts in the wake of COVID-19, as Jenny investigates the mysterious death of a care worker. Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (10 p.m., A&E) - In the Season 2 premiere, a retired coal miner shoots his best friend to death after a Christmas outing takes a tur. Accused of manslaughter and facing 35 years in prison, this case sees the defense take on not just the prosecution-but the failing memory of the accused.
Detroit, ORGeekTyrant

Eminem Has Joined the Cast of 50 Cent's Black Mafia Family Series BMF to Play White Boy Rick

Rapper Eminem has signed on to join the cast of 50 Cent’s upcoming series at Starz titled BMF. The series, short for Black Mafia Family, is “Inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the streets in Southwest Detroit, BMF is set in the late 1980s and follows one of the most influential crime families. Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy