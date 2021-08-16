RJ Cyler Joins Issa Rae HBO Max Comedy Series 'Rap Sh*t' (EXCLUSIVE)

Sterling K. Brown and Randall Park have teamed for an untitled action-comedy set up at Amazon Studios. Brown and Park are attached to star in the project and will produce via their respective banners, Indian Meadows and Imminent Collision. Alex Tse, the co-creator of the Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, will write the script. The project is being described as in the vein of 48 Hrs., the 1982 buddy cop movie starring Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte. The story centers on two estranged childhood best friends, to be played by Brown and Park, who now find themselves on opposite sides of the law....