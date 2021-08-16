Discovery+ Orders ‘SmartLess’ Docuseries About Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes & Will Arnett’s Podcast Tour

Will Arnett has been tapped to narrate the Amazon docuseries All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, as the streaming giant ramps up production of local Canadian content series. Arnett, who voices Batman in the animated Lego feature film franchise, will host all five episodes of the Canadian Amazon Original docuseries set to premiere Oct. 1 on Prime Video. The series follows the Toronto NHL team during the 2020-21 NHL season and includes on-the-ice action and behind-the-scenes access with players, coaches and fans. The first of the All or Nothing franchise that follows an individual NHL team will be available in over 240...