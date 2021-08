Ronnie Wood and his Ronnie Wood Band have released two additional tracks from his upcoming live album Mr. Luck — A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall. One track, “Shame, Shame, Shame,” a Reed song from 1963, is one the Rolling Stones used to play live during their early days. Wood’s live version features ex-Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor, as well as Paul Weller, former frontman of The Jam and Style Council, on vocals. The other track, “Roll and Rhumba,” is an instrumental.