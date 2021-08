Personally, I never got to go to summer camp, but it all seemed so fun. You get to hang with kids your own age, swim, cook hot dogs, and make a slew of arts and crafts. There’s something charming and kitschy about the summer camp jewelry in particular. It’s handmade, totally joyful and colorful, and full of memories. Lucky for me, I can now steal the look: whimsical baubles with a DIY feel are actually a huge jewelry trend this season. The movement towards delightfully-gaudy jewels is celebrity-approved, too, thanks to Justin Bieber.