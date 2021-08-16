Tesla's Autopilot is being investigated after nearly a dozen first responder scene crashes
In brief: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) has opened a preliminary evaluation of Tesla’s Autopilot system. The report notes that most incidents happened after dark and involved typical scene control measures like first responder flashing lights, road cones and illuminated arrow boards. All of the Tesla vehicles involved were confirmed to have been in Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control mode when the crashes occurred.www.techspot.com
