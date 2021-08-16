Tesla's Autopilot is being investigated after nearly a dozen first responder scene crashes

There has been a lot of talk about the build quality of Tesla vehicles over the years, some of it not that flattering for the EV manufacturer. Mind you, Tesla’s build quality has greatly improved since the early days, but it’s still not on par with similarly priced vehicles from legacy automakers. With the release of the revamped Model S and Model X, Tesla fans had great expectations about the fit and finish, but it appears that there’s still room for improvement in that department.