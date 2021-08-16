Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Tesla's Autopilot is being investigated after nearly a dozen first responder scene crashes

By Shawn Knight
Posted by 
TechSpot
TechSpot
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In brief: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) has opened a preliminary evaluation of Tesla’s Autopilot system. The report notes that most incidents happened after dark and involved typical scene control measures like first responder flashing lights, road cones and illuminated arrow boards. All of the Tesla vehicles involved were confirmed to have been in Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control mode when the crashes occurred.

www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

TechSpot

TechSpot

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responder#Nhtsa#Odi#Oedr#Campbell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Carssecurityboulevard.com

A Simple Reason Why Tesla Keeps Crashing into Police Cars

The first fatality caused by Tesla “autopilot” was in January 2016. A car traveling at high speed drove without any braking straight into the back of a high-visibility service vehicle with flashing safety lights. The text in the article about the 2016 crash is problematic. Company founder Elon Musk said...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Tesla Owner Billed Over $14,000 For Accidental Full Self-Driving Purchase

The owner reports his father-in-law unwittingly bought the upgrade which automatically charged his credit card. The last decade saw a proliferation of heart-warming stories where over-eager children bought expensive vehicles or toys using their parent's accounts on phones, tablets or using smart assistants like Alexa. Some of us have the opposite problem, dad-clicking our way into things we shouldn't. Dominic Preuss had this very issue recently, as his father-in-law charged over $14,000 to his credit card by accidentally purchasing the Full Self-Driving upgrade on his Tesla Model 3, reports CarScoops.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Tesla’s Controversial Autopilot Saves Drunk Tesla Model S Driver

Tesla is an industry leader in autonomous vehicle technology. Whether Tesla’s autopilot actually works as advertised or not is debatable. Tesla Full Self-Driving Mode is one of the electric vehicle company’s biggest points of controversy. A Tesla Model S just earned the feature some redemption after helping a driver avoid a potentially fatal accident.
Carsinsideevs.com

Musk Says Tesla Created Autopilot Due To Fatal Bicycle Accident

Tesla's Autopilot system, as well as its Full Self-Driving Beta technology, is under constant scrutiny. However, it seems the issue here may be primarily related to Tesla's decision on the names, though that has resulted in a level of scrutiny that seems insurmountable. According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Autopilot was created to save lives.
Traffic AccidentsCleanTechnica

Tesla’s Autopilot Saves Lives — Period. Just Ask This Drunk Driver.

Drinking and driving is never, ever recommended, and it’s illegal. However, statistics surrounding the phenomenon would suggest otherwise — it happens all the time. While a new video may not be the front page on most mainstream media news sites, since it doesn’t fit the narrative of killer cars driving themselves and killing people, a clip that was all over Twitter this week reminds us how helpful Tesla Autopilot can be.
CarsPosted by
WGAU

NHTSA investigates Tesla’s Autopilot automated driving system, involves 765K vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced an investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot automated driving system. The NHTSA said the automated system has difficulty seeing parked emergency vehicles, The Associated Press reported. There have been 11 crashes since 2018 involving Teslas that had either Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control...
CarsCNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars can’t stop hitting emergency vehicles

New York CNN Business — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Carsinsideevs.com

2021 Tesla Model S Owner Says Quality Issues Not Okay On $100K Car

There has been a lot of talk about the build quality of Tesla vehicles over the years, some of it not that flattering for the EV manufacturer. Mind you, Tesla’s build quality has greatly improved since the early days, but it’s still not on par with similarly priced vehicles from legacy automakers. With the release of the revamped Model S and Model X, Tesla fans had great expectations about the fit and finish, but it appears that there’s still room for improvement in that department.
Carsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tesla’s “autopilot” is re-examined after accidents

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is again tackling Tesla’s “Autopilot” driver assistance system. She refers to eleven incidents between January 2018 and July 2021 in which Tesla models ran into emergency vehicles parked on the roadside. According to the NHTSA, there were 17 injuries and one death.
TrafficFOXBusiness

Tesla stock drops as US government investigates Autopilot system

Tesla Inc. shares were under pressure Monday after a U.S. regulator announced a formal investigation into the company’s Autopilot after a series of accidents left one person dead and 17 injured. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s probe will look into 765,000 Tesla Model Y, X, S and 3 vehicles...
CarseMarketer

Top US auto regulator launches probe into Tesla’s Autopilot

The news: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has officially launched a formal safety probe into Tesla’s Autopilot driver assistance feature following a rise in reports of crashes with emergency response vehicles, per The Associated Press. The NHTSA says it identified 11 crashes since 2018 where Teslas which were...
Carstheregister.com

US watchdog opens probe into Tesla's Autopilot driver assist system after spate of crashes

A US government agency has formally opened a probe into Tesla's so-called Autopilot system following a spate of well-publicised crashes over the past few years. The investigation covers over three-quarters of a million vehicles, which has got to be a decent chunk of the US inventory shifted by Tesla since the start of the 2014 model year. It is estimated that in past three years alone, Tesla has sold a combined 430,592 units of Model X, Model S, and Model 3 in the United States.
CarsPosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

U.S. highway safety agency launches formal probe of Tesla's Autopilot system

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Monday said it is opening a formal probe of crashes involving Teslas and parked emergency vehicles. The agency said there have been 11 crashes since 2018 where Teslas whose drivers were using its Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control hit such vehicles. It said there were flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or cones warning of hazards that the electric vehicles systems apparently didn't recognize.

Comments / 0

Community Policy