Road overlay set for next two weeks on Staples

By Tim Griffin
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 4 days ago
In order to complete overlay work on Staples Street, a few traffic lanes will be closed daily for the next two weeks.

An overlay of Staples Street between Gollihar and South Padre Island Drive starts Monday.

Daily closures will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, unless the work is located within a school zone.

Construction within a school zone will begin after the school day starts and is set to be finished before the school day ends.

