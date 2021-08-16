Cancel
Jefferson County, OR

Petition circulates to support Jefferson County agriculture

By Pat Kruis
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
Chamber of Commerce posts petition on website to urge state financial support

The Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce is asking the community to sign a petition urging Gov. Kate Brown to provide $30 million in aid to Jefferson County farmers and ranchers hurt by this year's drought.

So far, the agriculture community in Jefferson County has suffered the worst water shortage ever since irrigation began in the district in 1946.

They North Unit Irrigation District started the year allotting farmers just 1-acre foot of water, the smallest they have ever given. Usually, county farmers get between 2- and 3-acre feet of water.

As the temperatures rose and live water flow diminished, the NUID had to cut back the allotment twice, first to .9-acre foot, then to .8-acre foot.

On July 7, the NUID board sent a letter to Gov. Brown requesting $30 million from the fund set up by Oregon HB 2006, which provides relief to those who have suffered from a natural disaster.

The petition on the landing page of the Chamber of Commerce website asks for your name and email address. As of 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 427 people have signed the petition.

"It is much more than just a local farmer's problem," says Jefferson County Commissioner Kelly Simmelink. "Our entire Central Oregon economy is at stake."

Deadline to sign the petition is noon Tuesday, Aug. 17. The group plans to present the signatures at the meeting to Support Central Oregon Agriculture being held Tuesday night, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in the South Sister's Building.

