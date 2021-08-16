Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, KY

David Back

nolangroupmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Back, 71, Fish Pond Loop, Jackson passed away Saturday, August 14, at his residence. He was the widower of the late Imogene Watts Back and the son of the late Lee and Victorine Watkins Back. He was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. He was a member of the Pentecostal Workers Church at Riley Branch. He is survived by son, David Alan (Kimberly) Back of Noctor; daughter, Amy (Michael) Neace of Chavies; brother, Ralph (Deronda) Back of Noctor; sisters, Jeanette (Denver) Goodin of Bell County, Geneva Jones (Nick Hudson) of Jackson; grandchildren, Jacob Neace, Michaela Neace, Raelan Back, Addison Back, Azalea Neace; best friend, Roy Campbell. Funeral Tuesday, August 17 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home with Alvin Ritchie officiating. Burial in the Kilborn Cemetery, Riley Branch, Clayhole. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

www.nolangroupmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, KY
City
Jackson, KY
City
David, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Pond Loop#Chavies#Breathitt Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.

Comments / 0

Community Policy