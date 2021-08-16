David Back, 71, Fish Pond Loop, Jackson passed away Saturday, August 14, at his residence. He was the widower of the late Imogene Watts Back and the son of the late Lee and Victorine Watkins Back. He was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. He was a member of the Pentecostal Workers Church at Riley Branch. He is survived by son, David Alan (Kimberly) Back of Noctor; daughter, Amy (Michael) Neace of Chavies; brother, Ralph (Deronda) Back of Noctor; sisters, Jeanette (Denver) Goodin of Bell County, Geneva Jones (Nick Hudson) of Jackson; grandchildren, Jacob Neace, Michaela Neace, Raelan Back, Addison Back, Azalea Neace; best friend, Roy Campbell. Funeral Tuesday, August 17 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home with Alvin Ritchie officiating. Burial in the Kilborn Cemetery, Riley Branch, Clayhole. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.