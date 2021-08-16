Your Complete Guide To W Engines
The W engine can thank Volkswagen A.G., more commonly known as VAG, for becoming a recognized engine configuration. It shot to fame in 2001 with the introduction of the W12 engine used by Volkswagen, Audi, and Bentley. But what is a W engine, exactly? Like the more commonly available V engine, its name stems from its appearance. When viewed from the front, the engine is shaped like a W. Over the year, the W engine has been available in three-, six-, eight-, 12-, and 16-cylinder configurations. The biggest ever was a W30, used in a Sherman tank during WW II.carbuzz.com
