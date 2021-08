Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - What's a game you like to play while doing or watching something else?. There are some maps whose layouts have become indelible, taking up valuable space in our brains that we could be using to remember, say, where things are in our own actual neighbourhoods. Maps like de_dust2, Blood Gulch, Wake Island, Badwater, Nuketown, Facing Worlds, or that one level in Overcooked 2 where you have to run back and forth across a busy street. Some are symmetrical, some are asymmetrical, but play them often enough and they'll lay tracks in your mind so deep you dream about being there. Which is unsettling, but anyway: