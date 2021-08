Though the DJI Mini SE’s has already been spotted in some international markets, it’s taken DJI some time to release it in the US. Finally, though, the drone is here. With the announcement of the DJI Mini SE’s release today ( but notably not notifying the press before the announcement), the new drone looks like another strong offering from DJI. Though not DJI’s most powerful drone, the Mini SE opts for portability and safety while also offering some notable features.