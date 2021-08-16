Can Your Dog Have Seasonal Allergies? Yep, And It’s Bad This Year

Question: We just adopted a dog that came out of some horrible living conditions, and she has problems. How do we give her what she really needs?. Answer: I believe the universe has tasked us with being the domestic dog's guardian, to provide protection, care and leadership. In return, dogs give us their very life. It's an amazing paradigm and alters millions of lives each year. Conversely, I believe people who commit animal atrocities should go to prison ... period. Abuse or neglect of dogs (and cats) is the antithesis of what we as humans are supposed to give them.