The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview: Little Things Really Do Mean A Lot

The endgame is here for The Walking Dead, almost. Come August 22nd we’re going to see the final season of the show that’s kicked off a couple of spinoffs and a movie that’s still being waited on since it’s a big hope that we’ll see the guy that was the face of the show for a long time, Rick Grimes. There are a few loose ends to tie up though, and it’s easy to think that a lot of us think we know what’s coming from the trailer, but it’s also easy to think that we won’t really know what to expect until it’s finally on the air. The thing about TWD is that it’s deviated so far from the comic books that have inspired the show that trying to sort out who’s going to die next, who’s going to survive, and who will menace the survivors next is up in the air most times, and with good reason.