Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview: Little Things Really Do Mean A Lot

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd here we thought we would get the preview for the 11th and final season of AMC's The Walking Dead that showrunner Angela Kang and stars Norman Reedus & Michael James Shaw brought with them when they visited Chris Hardwick on Sunday night's Talking Dead. So it was a pleasant surprise to get the following new preview for the season opener "Acheron Part 1" (though we still want those, too- we're greedy). With Daryl's (Reedus) military base now a possible source for food, he heads out on a food run with Daryl, Carol (Melissa McBride), Kelly (Angel Theory), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Alden (Callan McAuliffe), and more. As for how it goes? Well, you know that expression, "little things mean a lot"? Well, let's just say that "a lot" isn't always a good thing. Like when it involves a lot of walkers all waking up at the same time.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Callan Mcauliffe
Person
Lauren Cohan
Person
Angela Kang
Person
Chris Hardwick
Person
Melissa Mcbride
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Cassady Mcclincy
Person
Cooper Andrews
Person
Christian Serratos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Little Things Mean A Lot#Dead Season#Kelly Lrb Angel Theory#Javascript#Amc#Whisperers#Unforthcoming#Bleeding Cool Tv#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview Special Sets Norman Reedus and More as Guests

Norman Reedus will be talking dead with Chris Hardwick as part of The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview Special airing August 15 on AMC. The previously announced special edition of Talking Dead, which takes a look at the final season of The Walking Dead before it premieres on August 22, is the first episode of the aftershow to air live and in-studio since March 2020. AMC announced Monday that Reedus, showrunner Angela Kang, and new series regular Michael James Shaw are joining Hardwick on the Talking Dead preview special on the same day that the Season 11 premiere is streaming early on AMC+.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: New Walking Dead Season 11 Promo Teases Thrills And Spills

The Walking Dead season 11 is right around the corner, and this latest promo further teases the thrills and spills to come in the long-running drama’s final run. While US fans can catch TWD on either AMC or AMC Plus, Disney Plus has snapped up the rights to the show in the UK and Ireland and will be exclusively streaming new episodes the day after their premiere in the States, through its mature Starz label. Check out the new Disney Plus promo for the final season via the player above.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Walking Dead: Does Maggie Greene Survive The Final Season?

The Walking Dead Season 11 comes along on August 22 on AMC. Fans can’t wait for it, but with mixed feelings. After all, it will bring an end to one of the most enthralling shows in the last decade. Along the way, many beloved characters came to a grisly end, and each time, fans felt shattered and unhappy. Now that a new teaser for the final season has dropped, it might hint at the fate of Maggie Greene, (Lauren Cohan).
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Gale Ann Hurd talks about The Walking Dead final season and movies

Fans of The Walking Dead universe know Gale Anne Hurd is an executive producer for all three of the series in the franchise. What many fans may not know or may have gotten is that she has been involved in major box-office films like The Terminator (1984), Aliens (1986), The Abyss (1989) and Armageddon (1998). She is an impressive woman who worked hard to achieve much-deserved successes in her career.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Teaser Trailer for the Final Season of THE WALKING DEAD Teases Epic Battle

AMC has released another trailer titled Live For Them for the upcoming final season of their series The Walking Dead. While last week we saw our first full trailer for Season 11, this is a teaser that gives us glimpses of each of the show’s characters in the final season, and the impending battle that seems to be looming over them.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Walking Dead season 11 spoilers: Series boss on high stakes

The premiere of The Walking Dead season 11 is poised to arrive on AMC next week (it’s already available on the AMC+ streaming service). Are you ready for the beginning of the end here? We hope so, as there are a lot of exciting things around every corner!. In general,...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead EP Teases Season 11 Story Not From The Comics

The Walking Dead‘s eleventh and final season is right around the corner. Later this month, the super-sized 24-part run will kick off with its first batch of eight episodes. With the introduction of the Commonwealth, season 11 will roughly adapt the final three volumes of the comic book series – New World Order, The Rotten Core and Rest In Peace. However, it’s also weaving in a wholly original storyline that’s not based on anything from the comics.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere Sneak Peek: "Keep Moving"

There's no turning back in an extended sneak from the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead. In part one of the two-part season premiere, "Acheron: Part I," Maggie (Lauren Cohan) mounts a potential suicide mission for survival that only Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) can lead. When a violent storm forces Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the group underground into a subway tunnel filled with the undead, the rule of survival shifts from "no man left behind" to "we keep going." Negan warns of flood, but the survivors keep moving in the newest clip released as part of AMC's 11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11.
TV SeriesComicBook

Maggie Returns to The Walking Dead a Different Person in Season 11

"The woman who left is not the one standing here now. So keep pushing me, Negan. Please." That's the threat Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) issues to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) at gunpoint in the first trailer for Season 11 of The Walking Dead, making a point to end with a statement: Maggie's back. More than a full season after Cohan's temporary exit in Season 9, Maggie made a dramatic return to help finish the Whisperer War in the original Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," before reuniting with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) in the extended Season 10 episode "Home Sweet Home."
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus teases huge shift for final season

Ahead of the final season of The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus and his co-star Melissa McBride have revealed that there is a big change coming to the show. The introduction of the Commonwealth mega-community will be a shift for season 11, changing the show more drastically than ever before. According...
TV Seriesmagic983.com

“The Walking Dead: Season 10” Digital Code

Brett Radler has your chance to win a digital code to download “The Walking Dead: Season 10” all week long at 8:40pm!. The Walking Dead: Season Ten brings the group closer to war with the Whisperers and their brutal leader, Alpha. With six bonus episodes, including the backstory “Here’s Negan.” Own The Walking Dead: The Complete Tenth Season on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD today, from Lionsgate.
TV SeriesDecider

‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Previews The Final Season: “There’s Incredible Danger And Stakes”

It’s the beginning of the end for AMC’s venerable zombie franchise The Walking Dead, as the series will begin its extended final season this Sunday on AMC+, and the Sunday after on AMC proper. Stretching over 24 episodes and two years, it’ll be a while before you have to properly say goodbye to TWD. But with Season 11 kicking off, fans will definitely be scouring every inch of footage for clues about how it’ll all wrap up.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Five Predictions We’re Making for ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11

The endgame is here for The Walking Dead, almost. Come August 22nd we’re going to see the final season of the show that’s kicked off a couple of spinoffs and a movie that’s still being waited on since it’s a big hope that we’ll see the guy that was the face of the show for a long time, Rick Grimes. There are a few loose ends to tie up though, and it’s easy to think that a lot of us think we know what’s coming from the trailer, but it’s also easy to think that we won’t really know what to expect until it’s finally on the air. The thing about TWD is that it’s deviated so far from the comic books that have inspired the show that trying to sort out who’s going to die next, who’s going to survive, and who will menace the survivors next is up in the air most times, and with good reason.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Jon Bernthal shares season 2 cast photo of The Walking Dead

As The Walking Dead’s final season’s premiere date looms near, fans and cast are looking back at earlier seasons with fond memories. Many fans will say seasons 1-3 were the best of the series. Jon Bernthal, who played Shane Walsh in the series, retweeted a fan’s photo of the cast during the season 2 storyline at Hershel’s farm.
TV Seriesjournalistpr.com

The Walking Dead Season 11 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot

The 11th and last season of The Walking Dead, an American dislike TV show on AMC. Enthusiasts of The Walking Dead are planning to say goodbye to the lengthy-running zombie comedy after its forthcoming eleventh series, and it seems like it’s continuing to work out with a blast. Actors Melissa...

Comments / 0

Community Policy