The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview: Little Things Really Do Mean A Lot
And here we thought we would get the preview for the 11th and final season of AMC's The Walking Dead that showrunner Angela Kang and stars Norman Reedus & Michael James Shaw brought with them when they visited Chris Hardwick on Sunday night's Talking Dead. So it was a pleasant surprise to get the following new preview for the season opener "Acheron Part 1" (though we still want those, too- we're greedy). With Daryl's (Reedus) military base now a possible source for food, he heads out on a food run with Daryl, Carol (Melissa McBride), Kelly (Angel Theory), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Alden (Callan McAuliffe), and more. As for how it goes? Well, you know that expression, "little things mean a lot"? Well, let's just say that "a lot" isn't always a good thing. Like when it involves a lot of walkers all waking up at the same time.bleedingcool.com
