Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 9 Preview: Alder's Last Stand?
Heading into this season's penultimate episode "Mother of All, Mother of None", Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem has done an impressive job of throwing twists and turns at the viewers, taking things in directions that most of the time they don't see coming. Which is why we're not buying into Alder (Lyne Renee) being as big of a "big bad" as Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams), Tally (Jessica Sutton), Raelle (Taylor Hickson), and pretty much everyone else believes her to be. Our biggest fear? That the truth's going to come out way too late because the season is definitely building towards something. With that in mind, here's a look at the images, episode overview, trailer, and sneak previews for the "Mother of All, Mother of None":bleedingcool.com
