A British Village Is on the Hunt for a Vandal Who Pours Beans on People's Front Doors
The police department in Waverley, a borough in southeast England, has an active Facebook page, where it encourages residents to take its Rural Crime Survey, and it details its current investigations. In the past few days, one officer had a "well-mannered conversation" with a 12-year-old about the current restrictions on electric scooters, another wrote that he enjoyed breaking in his new boots while on foot patrol (and he stopped to pet a puppy), and it's also investigating a rash of baked bean-related crimes in the village of Wonersh.www.foodandwine.com
