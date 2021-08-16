Evo 2022 Will Return To In-Person Play In Las Vegas

During the EVO 2021 event online this past weekend, organizers announced that EVO 2022 will be back in Las Vegas next year. What's more, the event will return to being an in-person event, and it looks to return to the single-weekend format as it will take place August 5th-7th. The company released the statement below along with the promo trailer for its return. Its a big boast considering we have no idea how things will be a year from now with the way the pandemic is currently still ongoing with vaccinations happening around the world, but it's a necessary step to get things back to some sense of normality.