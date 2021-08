The Le Mans Hypercars that have arrived in the World Endurance Championship in 2021 are very different to their LMP1 predecessors - in concept, look, cost and speed. LMH and the LMDh sister formula, which will become part of the WEC in 2023, are a brave attempt to reset the agenda in international sportscar racing. On the evidence of who has already said they are going to join the party over the next two years — Ferrari, Peugeot, Porsche, Audi and more — a glorious new era beckons.