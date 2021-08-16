Cancel
Athens, TX

Women Who Make A Difference: Greater Athens Magazine seeks nominations

By From Staff Reports
Athens Daily Review
Athens Daily Review
 4 days ago
The Athens Daily Review is celebrating women who lead the way. From the medical field to motherhood, the courtroom to the conference table, today's women contribute to every area of our community's success.

Nominate the women you feel have made a difference to Athens and Henderson County to be featured in the October issue of Greater Athens Magazine. Send a short description of your nominee and why they deserve recognition to news@athensreview.com or mail to PO Box 32, Athens, Texas 75751.

Deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Athens Daily Review

Athens Daily Review

Athens, TX
