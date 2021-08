WWE was seemingly caught a bit off guard with Adam Cole's contract, and while they came to an agreement on an extension, it is only short-term. The extension allows Cole to finish off his current feud with Kyle O'Reilly at TakeOver 36, but then he's a free agent. WWE has reportedly been attempting to re-sign him, and it culminated in a much-talked-about meeting with Vince McMahon ahead of last night's SmackDown. Nothing has been confirmed by WWE or Cole regarding the meeting, but a new report from Fightful Select sheds a bit of light on the meeting, how it went, and what the future could look like if he decides to re-sign.