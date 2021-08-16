Will Fans See Dak Prescott at Open Practice?

The Dallas Cowboys are back in Frisco. And quarterback Dak Prescott may be back in pads.

After a 26-day stay in Oxnard the team has moved its "training camp" back to North Texas, kicking off in Monday night's free-and-open-to-the-public practice at The Star. "Cowboys Night" activities begin on Tostitos Championship Plaza at 4 p.m. with a live DJ, performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, giveaways and more. Opening Ceremonies will begin at 5:15 p.m. on the field at Ford Center with a welcome address from owner Jerry Jones.

Practice, which will be broadcast on TXA 21, starts at 6.

It will be DFW's first chance to see the 2021 Cowboys person. But will they get to see Prescott?

Nursing a shoulder strain since July 28, he was originally scheduled to undergo an MRI Monday. But instead, the Pro Bowl quarterback engaged in a promising throwing workout before Friday's preseason game in Arizona that left him and team officials encouraged. The MRI was moved to Saturday, and the results were indeed positive for his return to the field.

"All good,'' a source tells CowboysSI.com.

Next Saturday, Dallas plays a preseason home game in Arlington at AT&T Stadium and Prescott has expressed a desire to target that game as his debut following not only the muscle strain that popped up in Oxnard, but also following his 2020 Week 5 season-ending ankle injury and surgery.

"He’s putting some real heat on the ball now,'' Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan before the 19-16 exhibition loss at Arizona.

So practice early this week and maybe play against the Texans?

"Yeah, that's the plan," said Prescott a few days ago. "Obviously if everything keeps progressing the way it's been. I'm going to be optimistic about that. I'll keep doing the things that I need to do. We're being very cautious with it, though. Making sure that more importantly, I'm ready for the (NFL regular-) season opener."

The Cowboys open the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 24 days.

While veteran quarterbacks such as Tom Brady Week played in preseason games over the weekend, Prescott hasn’t played in a game - faced a live pass rush, taken a hit - since Oct 11.

In addition to Monday night, the Cowboys will host three more practices as part of 2021 Training Camp on Friday, August 20th at 10:15 a.m., Friday, August 27th at 11:15 a.m., and Saturday, August 28th at 10:15 a.m.

All training camp practices are free and open to the public.

As Texas continues to safely transition to in-person events, fans will be able to attend practices, however player access and autographs will not be available due to NFL Covid-related protocols.