Cardi B defends Lizzo against body-shaming, racist comments

Cardi B came to the defense of fellow entertainer Lizzo after the proudly full-figured woman broke down in tears over the racist and body-shaming messages she’s gotten recently in the wake of the release her new video, “Rumors.”

In a particularly poignant moment that both saddened and angered Lizzo fans, the 33-year-old “Good as Hell” singer, cried over the viciousness of the comments.

The Grammy-winning Detroit native, who was born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, specifically spoke about how the insults have penetrated her armor at a vulnerable phase of her life.

“For the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care,” Lizzo said on the livestream. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower, I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”

The famously transparent Lizzo followed up that IG post with this thought on Twitter:

“Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a bulls— detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards…

“If u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u.

“If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u. This s— is hard,” Lizzo said.

When Cardi, 28, got ahold of what Lizzo said, the Bronz-born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar let everyone on Twitter know that she has Lizzo’s back.

