Discovery+ Orders ‘SmartLess’ Docuseries About Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes & Will Arnett’s Podcast Tour

The latest installment of ABC News’ new series “Superstar” journeys through the life and career of comedic genius John Ritter. The program chronicles how Ritter became a top comedy icon of the 1970s, how he landed his starring role on the ABC hit “Three’s Company,” and how he found success as an actor outside of comedy. The television event also dives into his personal life and sudden and tragic death at just 54 years old that stunned the world. “Superstar: John Ritter” has new interviews with his son, Jason Ritter, and his first wife, Nancy Ritter, who open up about their memories of him and his legacy. The program includes interviews with top actors who worked with and were influenced by Ritter, including “Three’s Company” co-star Suzanne Somers, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, Kaley Cuoco, Henry Winkler and Raven-Symoné. “Superstar: John Ritter” also features footage from the ABC News archives, including Ritter’s interview with ABC News’ Barbara Walters, never-before-seen family videos as well as an interview with Ritter’s wife Amy Yasbeck, on her efforts to raise awareness for the aortic disease Ritter passed away from.