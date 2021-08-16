Barcelona’s President Says Club’s Debt Now At $1.6 billion

It was known that the financial situation at Barcelona was quite bad, but nobody thought it was this bad. On Monday, president Joan Laporta held a press conference and painted a concerning picture of just where the club stands at the moment. Laporta, elected earlier in the year, said the club's debt has risen to $1.6 billion. Laporta blamed the previous administration and president Josep Bartomeu, saying the precarious situation was a result of both ridiculous financial management at the club and issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic,