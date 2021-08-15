Better late than never: Brookside firefighters to celebrate clambake milestone

MENDHAM TWP. - When Brookside Engine Company 1's annual clambake returns in its original form next month, the all-volunteer company will celebrate a long-overdue milestone. The clambake turned 50 last year, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no celebration and the event, the company's annual benefit, morphed into a drive through that was christened the “49 1/2” annual clam bake.