Siborg Systems Inc. Is Taking Part in EDS Summit 2022 in Las Vegas

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of North America’s largest disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial enterprises, has acquired Pro Construction LLC d/b/a Complete DKI and 1-800 Packouts of the Gulf Coast LLC (collectively, “Complete DKI”), a Florida-based emergency response and restoration services provider. The acquisition is part of First Onsite’s expansion strategy with a goal to attain operational excellence for clients by focusing on geographical expansion and timely response. By acquiring Complete DKI, First Onsite expands its geographical presence in the Florida Gulf Coast region positioning the firm to better respond to hurricanes and other catastrophic events. This addition gives First Onsite coverage throughout the state of Florida, a high-priority region for the company, and increases its daily operational capabilities to handle its clients’ needs both locally and nationally.