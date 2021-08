NEW YORK – Digital clinical pathology company Techcyte said on Friday it has closed a $21 million financing round. Zoetis, ARUP Laboratories, and existing investors participated in the round. The funding will go toward commercialization of the Utah-based firm's digital clinical pathology platform, it said. Specifically, the proceeds and revenues from its veterinary business will enable Techcyte to continue growing that business, as well as accelerate its entry into the human market by completing "multiple" 510(k) clearance submissions to the US Food and Drug Administration and expanding its work with ARUP and other partners.