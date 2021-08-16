Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Blockchain Analytics Platform Antinalysis Suspends Service

By Matthew De Saro
beincrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA service created to aid dark web users in uncovering compromised BTC addresses has been shut down after gaining the attention of state regulators. Antinalysis, a blockchain analytics tool that allows Bitcoin addresses to e checked to criminal activity has suspended operations. According to Elliptic, the tool allows cryptocurrency launderers to see if funds will be tagged as illegal funds by regulated exchanges before making a transaction.

beincrypto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Bbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Majic's Subsidiary CGCX Launches Advanced Decentralized Blockchain Platform

Houston, Texas, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majic Wheels, Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) ("Majic" or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, that is positioning itself as a player in the disruptive industries of fintech and software development by means of acquisitions, announces launch of iChain Advanced Decentralized Blockchain Platform by its wholly-owned subsidiary CGCX.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

HashCash to Provide Blockchain-based Customer Loyalty Platform for E-Commerce Site

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 07, 2021. HashCash Consultants, a global software development company, announces an upcoming venture with a Canadian company. HashCash is to build a blockchain-based Customer Loyalty Platform for the e-commerce website. A customer loyalty platform will be designed to enable the company to float rewards and...
Computersarxiv.org

Public Key Reinforced Blockchain Platform for Fog-IoT Network System Administration

The number of embedded devices that connect to a wireless network has been growing for the past decade. This interaction creates a network of Internet of Things (IoT) devices where data travel continuously. With the increase of devices and the need for the network to extend via fog computing, we have fog-based IoT networks. However, with more endpoints introduced to it, the network becomes open to malicious attackers. This work attempts to protect fog-based IoT networks by creating a platform that secures the endpoints through public-key encryption. The servers are allowed to mask the data packets shared within the network. To be able to track all of the encryption processes, we incorporated the use of permissioned blockchains. This technology completes the security layer by providing an immutable and automated data structure to function as a hyper ledger for the network. Each data transaction incorporates a handshake mechanism with the use of a public key pair. This design guarantees that only devices that have proper access through the keys can use the network. Hence, management is made convenient and secure. The implementation of this platform is through a wireless server-client architecture to simulate the data transactions between devices. The conducted qualitative tests provide an in-depth feasibility investigation on the network's levels of security. The results show the validity of the design as a means of fortifying the network against endpoint attacks.
Real Estateaithority.com

Figure & Sagent Partner On Mortgage Servicing SaaS & Transformative Blockchain Vision

Deal accelerates Sagent’s consumer-first servicing modernization & Figure’s blockchain leadership across consumer finance and housing. Sagent, a fintech software company modernizing mortgage and consumer loan servicing for America’s top banks and lenders, announced two major strategic deals with digital lending and payments disruptor, Figure. Sagent will power Figure’s mortgage servicing as it aggressively grows mortgage market share, and the firms will partner to accelerate Figure’s transformative blockchain vision.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

LG Uplus Taps On Cloudera To Build Real-time Big Data Analytics Platform To Deliver 5G Network Service Excellence

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. , (CLDR) - Get Report, the enterprise data cloud company, today announced that LG Uplus has chosen Cloudera's data platform for improving its 5G network service quality and optimizing the customer experience. With Cloudera, LG Uplus is empowered to leverage the actionable intelligence and insights generated from the data to support its digital transformation initiatives and future proof its journey to the cloud.
Commodities & Futureambcrypto.com

Footprint’s blockchain analytics make it possible to predict the next DeFi explosion

Footprint makes it easy for anyone to analyze and visualize billions of blockchain transactions—here’s why that might change crypto investing. Blockchain technology has been a hot topic ever since the emergence of DeFi in 2017. The explosion of cryptocurrencies, and new trends like NFTs, have attracted institutions, investors, projects, investment institutions, traders, and data analysts.
Public SafetyBank Info Security

Cybercriminals Reportedly Created Blockchain Analytics Tool

Cybercriminals have developed a blockchain analytics tool on the darknet that could help a gang launder illegally obtained bitcoin, and they are actively marketing it, according to the cryptocurrency analytics firm Elliptic. "A blockchain analytics tool has been launched on the dark web, allowing bitcoin addresses to be checked for...
Personal Financefinextra.com

Cards-as-a-service platform SimpliFi emerges from stealth

SimpliFi, a Cards as a Service (CaaS) platform for MENA and Pakistan, launches its card issuance platform today. Comprised of a rich set of publicly available APIs and an easy to use portal, any business, be it a fintech, gig platform, enterprise or SME, can issue cards instantly and manage their program end to end through SimpliFi.
Technologymartechseries.com

SeaChange Enables a Fully Migrated Cloud Video Delivery Platform with Unique Analytics and Engagement Services on Amazon Web Services

Platform Used to Enable Launch of Screen iL Global Streaming Service for Premium Israeli Content. SeaChange International, Inc., a leading provider of video delivery platforms, has strengthened its longstanding collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable enhanced data analytics on top of its fully migrated, cloud-based video delivery platform.
Economyaithority.com

UpMetrics Extends Social Sector Analytics Platform And Expertise Into The Impact Investing Space

Camelback Ventures, Clear Vision Impact Fund, and Slauson & Co. choose UpMetrics’ impact analytics platform to support investment decision-making and outcomes reporting. UpMetrics, the analytics company advancing the way impact organizations collect and integrate data into their stories, announced a strategic expansion to cover the impact investing space, extending the company’s impact analytics expertise built from serving foundations and nonprofits. Since 2019, UpMetrics has provided foundations and nonprofits across the social sector with its impact measurement, reporting, and storytelling solution. Today, mission-driven impact investors are using the UpMetrics impact analytics platform to guide an advanced approach to outcomes-focused investing.
Businesscryptopotato.com

Fintech Giant Broadridge Onboards UBS to Its Blockchain Platform

The Swiss Bank will be utilizing the blockchain platform in the interest of “enhanced liquidity and reduction of risk”. Global fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. announced today that UBS – the world’s largest private bank – has now joined its distributed ledger repo (DLR) platform. What Broadridge Offers. Broadridge...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Kyligence adds ClickHouse OLAP engine to its analytics platform

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Kyligence today announced it has updated its analytics platform to include support for the open source ClickHouse online analytics process (OLAP) engine based on a columnar architecture commonly used in a wide range of applications. Version 4.5...
Computerscrowdfundinsider.com

New Blockchain-Based Platform ClearSight Aims to Help Freelancers

New blockchain-based platform aims to provide improved service for the freelance sector. Blockchain and smart contracts form the basis of the interactive platform. The new rollout is designed to help employers identify and hire freelance professionals who fit available job requirements. The ClearSight ecosystem is backed up with a BSC-based...
Retailaithority.com

M Science, the Leader in Research and Analytics, Launches Retail and Consumer Brands Intelligence Platform

Solution Provides Insights to Merchants, Brands, and Manufacturers. M Science, the pioneer in data-driven research and analytics, announced the launch of their Retail and Consumer Brands Intelligence Platform. This new platform provides business-critical insights to the industry as it navigates post-COVID-19 consumer behavior and as the ecommerce landscape continues to rapidly evolve. Leveraging tested analytic models and a myriad of data inputs, this new solution delivers insights to more than a dozen industries including Animals & Pet Supplies, Apparel, Garden & Home, Sporting Goods and Toys & Games. The platform’s focus on ecommerce insights makes it a valuable tool for traditional retailers and brands as well as DTC and online-only players.
Public Safetycrowdfundinsider.com

Crypto Launderers Now Have Blockchain Analytics Tool to Check If their Funds have Been Linked to Criminal Activity: Report

A blockchain analytics tool has reportedly been introduced on the dark web, enabling Bitcoin or BTC addresses to be checked for “links to criminal activity.” Known as Antinalysis, it allows cryptocurrency launderers to test or determine whether their funds will be “identified as proceeds of crime by regulated exchanges.”. Crypto-assets...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Kyligence adds ad hoc exploration to its Apache Kylin-based analytics platform

Kyligence Inc., the developer of an analytics platform based upon the Apache Kylin open-source distributed data warehouse, today announced a new version of its self-tuning analytics acceleration platform. The version 4.5 release features the addition of ad hoc exploration, an integrated ClickHouse open-source analytical database management system and support for...
Technologytheblockcrypto.com

Dark web blockchain analysis tool suspended after flurry of media coverage

Antinalysis, a service designed to help dark web users identify compromised bitcoin addresses, has been suspended after drawing scrutiny from state agencies. The tool has drawn a flurry of media interest over the past few days after blockchain analysis firm Elliptic highlighted its existence in a blog post on August 13. This morning, Elliptic’s co-founder Tom Robinson tweeted screenshots showing that the site has been suspended.
Internetbeincrypto.com

Web 3.0 Trustless Data Technology a Boost for the Creative Economy

Web 3.0 represents a major shift away from data monopolization and autocracy. The movement is based on peer-to-peer transactions of data between users instead of through a regulating and rent-charging intermediary. The ideology behind Web 3.0 is comparable with the popular rise of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. Just like traditional...

Comments / 0

Community Policy