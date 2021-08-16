Blockchain Analytics Platform Antinalysis Suspends Service
A service created to aid dark web users in uncovering compromised BTC addresses has been shut down after gaining the attention of state regulators. Antinalysis, a blockchain analytics tool that allows Bitcoin addresses to e checked to criminal activity has suspended operations. According to Elliptic, the tool allows cryptocurrency launderers to see if funds will be tagged as illegal funds by regulated exchanges before making a transaction.beincrypto.com
