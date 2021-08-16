RJ Cyler Joins Issa Rae HBO Max Comedy Series 'Rap Sh*t' (EXCLUSIVE)

Scarlett Johansson is going from the worlds of Marvel to the world of Wes Anderson. The Black Widow star is the latest big name to join the filmmaker’s new movie, currently before cameras in Spain. The movie has enlisted the usual repertoire of Anderson thespians — Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton — but it also features high-profile newcomers, Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks among them. Rupert Friend is also on the roll call. Plot details for the feature, which Anderson wrote and is directing, are being kept under wraps, and Johansson’s character details were not revealed. Anderson is expected to wrap...