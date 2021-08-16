Hear a New Track From Late Blackalicious MC Gift of Gab, 'Vice Grip'

With heart and groove, MC Taylor wrestles with real life and the often Sisyphean cycle of questions without answers on Quietly Blowing It, the latest effort from Hiss Golden Messenger. Gestating long before the COVID-19 lockdown in the spring of 2020, Taylor attempts to chronicle his own observations and frustrations both socially and personally with a collection of songs that comes across more like an intimate conversation with close friends than a dire debate against challenging opinions. And that’s the point– to look for solutions together and share a singular hope that a better world is simply waiting for better decisions. In a week that has seen school systems across the country reopen to in-person classes despite the pandemic (and in some cases without mask mandates), touring musical acts stand up for concert safety standards, hospitals returning to capacity limits, and anti-masking/anti-vaxxing rhetoric reaching a new dangerous high, it could be that the volume just needs to be lessened in order to discern what’s really happening across the nation and around the world. As Taylor says, “When you hear it, you know it.”