Hear a New Track From Late Blackalicious MC Gift of Gab, 'Vice Grip'

By Jon Blistein
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Sounds has released a new track, “Vice Grip,” from late Blackalicious rapper Gift of Gab. The song will appear on the MC’s upcoming posthumous album, Finding Inspiration Somehow, out September 10th. “Vice Grip” finds Gift of Gab at his loquacious best, rolling over a booming beat produced by Nick...

